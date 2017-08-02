RJ Hunt S3 contestant Simon Das joins Friends FM

MUMBAI: Friends FM’s most unique competition RJ Hunt Season 3 came to an end with Simon Das, the winner of the competition.

Interestingly, Simon had also participated in RJ Hunt Season 2 where he managed to reach till the Top 10. But Simon did not lose hope. He participated once again in Season 3 and went to win it. He is a perfect example of believing in your dreams.

Finally, on accomplishing his dreams, he said, “I tried to climb the same ladder last year but couldn’t. My will power finally got me what I really wanted.”

Simon will now have his own show on Friends FM. Currently, the team at the radio station is busy planning show on Friends FM for its winner.

“My plan is simple to shape myself in my own way. Radio Jockey is not just about speaking but also about connecting with loads of people and I want everyone to know this name, Simon. I mean it, Everyone,” said the newest Friends FM member.

In 2017 Friends’ RJ Hunt Season 3 received a total 4632 entries through IVRS/Digital which was then shortlisted to six finalists. The six finalists’ co jockeyed with RJs across various day on-air. Voting for these top six participants was done through Facebook, SMS, Whatsapp. The participant receiving the maximum number of votes plus a judicial decision by a team of experts and by the Friends FM team choose the winner.

RJ Simon was declared Friends’ RJ Hunt Season 3 winner Live on 14 July on Direct Dilse show where all six finalists were present. One month of hard work, hopes, aspirations and dreams finally helped 91.9 Friends FM in choosing its next voice for Kolkata.

