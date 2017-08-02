RadioandMusic
RNM
| 02 Aug 2017
radio
News
RJ Hunt S3 contestant Simon Das joins Friends FM
Events
Event Management | 28 Jul 2017

Toworrowland to air live at Glocal Junction

MUMBAI: Here is something big news in store for all those who are big fan of Tomorrowland. Everyone’s favourite music festival is coming live in the city of dream. The live event will take place in Glocal Junction in Worli with the screening partner Budweiser on 29 July. This will be worth the watch...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Friends FM | Simon Das | RJ Hunt season 3 |

MUMBAI:  Friends FM’s most unique competition RJ Hunt Season 3 came to an end with Simon Das, the winner of the competition. 

Interestingly, Simon had also participated in RJ Hunt Season 2 where he managed to reach till the Top 10. But Simon did not lose hope. He participated once again in Season 3 and went to win it. He is a perfect example of believing in your dreams.

Finally, on accomplishing his dreams, he said, “I tried to climb the same ladder last year but couldn’t. My will power finally got me what I really wanted.”

Simon will now have his own show on Friends FM. Currently, the team at the radio station is busy planning show on Friends FM for its winner.

“My plan is simple to shape myself in my own way. Radio Jockey is not just about speaking but also about connecting with loads of people and I want everyone to know this name, Simon. I mean it, Everyone,” said the newest Friends FM member.

In 2017 Friends’ RJ Hunt Season 3 received a total 4632 entries through IVRS/Digital which was then shortlisted to six finalists. The six finalists’ co jockeyed with RJs across various day on-air. Voting for these top six participants was done through Facebook, SMS, Whatsapp. The participant receiving the maximum number of votes plus a judicial decision by a team of experts and by the Friends FM team choose the winner.

RJ Simon was declared Friends’ RJ Hunt Season 3 winner Live on 14 July on Direct Dilse show where all six finalists were present. One month of hard work, hopes, aspirations and dreams finally helped 91.9 Friends FM in choosing its next voice for Kolkata.

For more details about RJ Hunt Season 3 read –  Friends FM announces RJ Hunt Season 3.

related stories
private fm stations  |  02 Aug 2017

MusiCom Red FM kick-starts Aisi Taisi Democracy

MUMBAIWith an enthralled audience from across Kolkata, the maiden performance of MusiCom Red FM, India’s leading FM network’s newest IP witnessed a huge success last evening at Nazrul Mancha.

air  |  31 Jul 2017

Modi wants online youth to contribute to a new India with fresh ideas

NEW DELHI: Drawing a parallel between the five years between 1942 (Quit India call) and 1947 (independence) to the period from 2017 to 2022 when the country will mark 75 years of freedom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon the ‘online world’ to contribute innovatively for building of

programming  |  28 Jul 2017

Big FM's special offering 'Kishore Unlimited' to amaze many

MUMBAI: Indian music industry’s legendary singer, composer, lyricist Kishore Kumar who is in the hearts of people even today, will be remembered once again on 4 August, his birth anniversary.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group