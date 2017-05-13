RadioandMusic
Friends FM announces RJ Hunt Season 3
MUMBAI: The third season of Friends FM, Kolkata's 'RJ Hunt' kick started on 10 May 2017. This show is not just another competition, but it gives the city real RJ’s. The first two seasons of the Friends' RJ Hunt witnessed over 6000 participants from which emerged six new RJs in the city of Kolkata. In fact, all the three winners of the ‘RJ Hunt S2’have their own shows on Friends FM for almost a year now.

Given the legacy of the Friends RJ Hunt, it is understood that Season 3 will only get bigger and better than the previous editions. In the earlier seasons the competition was limited to the studio, but this time it goes on ground as well.

The participants will have to send their 60-second long voice recording in three languages (English, Hindi and Bengali) on their IVRS number. The Friends FM team will also be visiting top colleges in Kolkata to conduct the spot prelims for interested students.

“The response for last two seasons has been amazing and one hopes this season to be better. The idea is not just to conduct an RJ Hunt, but to also expose the youth to the world and magic of radio and invite them to be a part of it,” said Friends FM, Kolkata station head Jimmy Tangree.

Post the registration phase; the top 10 will be shortlisted who will then undergo two-week training on the basics of RJing in the Friends FM studios. Once the training is done, these 10 participants will go ‘On Air’ with Friends FM RJs. Friends FM listeners will then vote for their favourite participant.

Finally, based on the votes received from the public and also an internal judging process, the winners of Friends, RJ Hunt Season 3 will be declared as Kolkata’s new voice.

