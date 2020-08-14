Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the cast and crew of the movie for a special look-back at the film and its impact.

Led by Rj Rohini in collaboration with the Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema and Entertainment, a zoom call was organized between the cast and crew comprising of director Ramesh Sippy, writers Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, actors Hema Malini, Sachin Pilgaonkar & Asrani.

With Radio Nasha, the endeavour has always been to take the listeners back to the retro era and invoke a feeling of nostalgia. Needless to say, this chat was filled with memories and fun anecdotes from the members of the cast and crew!

RJ Rohini, is an internationally acclaimed radio personality with over a decade of on air experience across two countries. Radio gets her heart beating while her romance for the stage sees her host audiences on red carpets and stages alike. The first person of Indian origin to win a double honour at Singapore's Mediacorp Radio Awards in 2013, Rohini moved to Singapore for a brief 3 year stint between 2013-2016. She came back in 2016 to launch India's first 'retro cool' radio station, Radio Nasha 91.9 FM where she hosts the hugely popular daily breakfast show, Jhakaas Mornings.

Over the years, many myths have been passed on as truths about the film. Rj Rohini took this opportunity to bust them by asking the cast and crew about these stories. For eg : It is famously believed that director Ramesh Sippy gifted Sachin Pilgaonkar a refrigerator as remuneration for the film. We found out he actually received an air-conditioner and it was his first ever ‘ac’. Ramesh Sippy also spoke of how the critics tore the film apart during the time of release but talked about how everything they worked tirelessly for - be it the 6 track stereophonic sound to being India’s first 70mm film - every gamble paid off when audiences started flocking to the theatre.

Students from the Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema and Entertainment also got a once in a lifetime opportunity to ask questions to the cast and crew in a brief Q and A segment.

Catch this chat on air on Radio Nasha (Mumbai and Delhi) this Saturday, 15th August at noon. Radio Nasha will also be airing the classic film on-air alongside the chat to take listeners back in time and celebrate the film’s 45th year of release. The recorded zoom interaction shall premiere across the radio station’s digital pages as well as the Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema and Entertainment facebook page at 4pm on the same day.