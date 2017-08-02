MusiCom Red FM kick-starts Aisi Taisi Democracy

MUMBAI: With an enthralled audience from across Kolkata, the maiden performance of MusiCom Red FM, India’s leading FM network’s newest IP witnessed a huge success last evening at Nazrul Mancha. A rare mix of music and stand-up comedy with iconic band the Indian Ocean and edgy comedians from Aisi Taisi Democracy, it was a one of a kind endeavour from Red FM. The multi-city tour kick started in Kolkata on 29 July 2017 and will travel to Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Bangalore, with the last leg of the event in Pune on 13 August 2017.

While the satirist humour of Varun Grover, Rahul Ram and Sanjay Rajoura left the audience in-splits, the gripping music of Indian Ocean transported them back in time. As the pioneers of Indie music took the stage and started playing their much-appreciated tracks from their celebrated albums Indian Ocean, Desert Rain, Kandisa, Jhini, Black Friday and more, the crowd couldn’t stop cheering. The music festival moved from one city to another, rendering a mesmerizing experience of sharp and quick-witted humour of ATD and seminal compositions of Indian Ocean that had created the path-breaking genre of fusion music in India since 90’s.

Speaking at the event, Red FM COO Nisha Narayan said, “Our constant effort has been to create meaningful and innovative content for everyone. MusiCom has been one such effective attempt where we have the best concoction comedy and music that not only engrossed the audience but also gave them a new avenue of entertainment. We are very excited about this new IP of ours at Red FM where we have experimented with a different content format which is etched in our DNA. The live platform in itself is a carefully designed creative outlet where our listeners get a blend of socially relevant yet entertaining content and soulful music. The first event of MusiCom in Kolkata has been a huge success and we now move to the capital- New Delhi.”

MusiCom came across as a breath of fresh air in the live entertainment arena in recent times. With the right proportion of comedy and music, it has won several hearts from all lengths and breadths. The event gauged a lot of interest among men and women across varied age groups. Red FM as a property takes immense pleasure in providing unsurpassable entertainment on and off air whether it’s bringing the audience closer to their favourite celebrities or conducting grand events and MusiCom is no different since it is created as another connecting bridge between the audience and their favourite musicians and comedians. For all of you, who missed it in Kolkata, save you dates before hand to catch the festival in the next city.