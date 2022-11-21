Beyond Key Awarded as ‘The Best Employer Brand’

MUMBAI: Global software solutions and consulting company Beyond Key was presented the Best Employer Brand Award at Asia Pacific HRM Congress & Awards. This award recognized the encouraging positive work culture and core values shared by all employees in the organization.

Beyond Key’s state-of-the-art development centres across Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chicago, and Indianapolis have a highly skilled team of 300+ professionals and is also one of the fastest growing companies in its domain. They have an inclusive value system that allows employees from different backgrounds to work together towards a common goal.

Receiving the Best Employer Brand Award on behalf of the company, Piyush Goel, Founder of Beyond Key said, “Our organisational structure, work culture and overall governance have enabled us to expand and nurture our team constantly. Our four core values have been infused into the DNA of everything we do; they are - Team Oriented, Trust & Respect, Focus and Passion.”

“We firmly believe in giving the best with our purpose ‘To Deliver Technology Solutions with Passion, Beyond Expectation!” and for this, we have carefully crafted employee-friendly policies to ensure each team member can experience actual instances of equality, openness, and belongingness” he added.

In the past 16 years, Beyond Key has developed an ecosystem where employees grow both at a personal and professional level. This created a highly engaged workforce who value the company's vision and mission. Consequently, the attrition rate of the company stands at 8%, which is less than the current industry standard. Beyond Key in the past has had effective HR initiatives, such as geographically diversified employee hiring, balancing hybrid & virtual work models, and having a dedicated in-house talent management system.

With an employee-driven and output-oriented approach throughout the years Beyond Key has been rewarded various accolades such as the Software Company of the Year by Stevie awards; IT Service Provider of the year by Titan Awards, and has been named ‘Great Place to Work three times in a row. The Best Employer Brand Award by the jury council of Asia Pacific HRM Congress & Awards is the latest addition to Brand Key’s vault of awards.