Mehbooba Mufti to launch Radio Mirchi's Jammu station
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | Jammu | Mehbooba Mufti | Big FM | Tadka FM |

MUMBAI: Remember us announcing the operations for Radio Mirchi in Jammu? The station is all set for an official launch tomorrow i.e. 10 October.

The station will be launched by the Chief Minister of Jammu, Mehbooba Mufti.

Also ReadRadio Mirchi begins operation in Jammu

Radio Mirchi will be the second station to launch in Jammu after Big FM. It was in 2006 when Big FM entered Jammu and since then has been a solo broadcaster. Radio Mirchi's entry will bring in a change for the Jammu listeners. 

Both BIG FM and Radio Mirchi don’t seem to be heading towards the term 'competition' with this launch, as BIG happens to be a retro station. Radio Mirchi, on the other hand, is a contemporary hit station.

Amongst others, RED FM has entered Jammu a few weeks ago, but it’s still in its test phase. FM Tadka too is working towards launching its station there.

Also ReadRED FM enters Jammu, strengthens its presence in North

Radio Mirchi will start with two shows, morning and evening with RJ Nishant and RJ Shwetma. 

