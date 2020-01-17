RadioandMusic
SAREGAMA creates brand extension of Carvaan
Tags:
Music Services | Saregama | Carvaan | Vikram Mehra | GX01 |

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, launched Carvaan in 2017. The product met with unprecedented success, and reached 2M sale milestone this month. As an extension of the brand Carvaan, Saregama has now launched Carvaan branded earphones – the GX01. These wired earphones have been specifically designed for an augmented aural experience and come with a 14.2 mm sound driver, Carvaan signature sound and enhanced bass. The GX01 supports high fidelity sound, allows users to receive phone calls or invoke digital assistance, and its microphone ensures crystal-clear audio. Available in two classic colours – black and white – the earphones come with earbuds of three different sizes. 

Carvaan’s success is based on it’s philosophy that innovation is about anthropology and not technology. As part of the Brand’s continuous consumer research process, it stumbled upon an unmet consumer need for economically priced earphones that been specifically designed for enhancing music listening experience. Carvaan GX01 earphones have been launched to meet this need, delivering first-rate music listening experience across all kinds of devices including mobile phones, laptops and yes Carvaan devices.

Talking about foraying into a new category, Mr Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “We are thrilled to enter into a completely new retail category, which cuts across all generations and age groups. This will be a great brand extension, allowing the brand Carvaan to become relevant to younger age groups also. The product will be retailed from Carvaan’s existing 32k strong retail network”

The GX01 is reasonably priced at INR 1,599/- and is available on the Saregama website and at your nearest retail outlets.

