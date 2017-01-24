RadioandMusic
Big FM's 'Big Jammu Run' witnesses over 5000 participants despite cold weather
09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

MUMBAI: Big FM has always rooted for noteworthy causes with an aim to bring about a change for the betterment of the society. Taking ahead the mantle, the radio station in association with the Capacity and Communication Development Unit (CCDU), J&K, launched season 2 of ‘Big Jammu-Run to Save Water’ followed by the tremendous positive response received last year for Season 1. While the 1st season revolved around the theme of ‘Run for Change’ and spread awareness around concerning factors such as traffic, clean city, support for Thalassemia, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and others, the 5 km run this year was aimed at spreading awareness around water conservation. The on-ground concluding event was graced by political dignitaries such as Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Hon’ble Sham Lal Choudhary, other State Ministers and actress Zaira Wasim Khan of ‘Dangal’ fame besides prominent citizens.

Big FM with its large reach of 45 stations and effective communication has positioned itself as a strong medium to promote awareness around social causes that affect the society at large. With ‘Big Jammu - Run to Save Water’ the radio station aimed at educating people about saving water which is decreasing at a rapid pace. The radio station went all out promoting the campaign by synchronizing its stationality throughout the duration of the campaign based on its theme. It also included regular interviews with water conservation experts, celebrity bytes and interviews urging listeners to support the cause. Listeners were also entitled to win prizes worth lakhs through a lucky draw.

The 45 days long on-air campaign concluded with a magnanimous on-ground 5km run starting at 10 am covering the stretch from Gulshan ground – Bikram Chowk Asia – Green Belt -- Panama Chowk -- Gulshan ground. The event also included high decibel engaging activities such as zumba dance, street plays, pledge and other cultural events before the commencement of the run. The event witnessed participation in large numbers from students, security personnel from the Army, CRPF, BSF and the police accounting to a total of over 5000 participants a rare feat in the city of Jammu. Furthermore, the entire run was streamed live on Facebook garnering 1 lakh views, celebrity re-tweets and posts.

Speaking about the successful completion of the 2nd season of ‘Big Jammu-Run to Save Water’ campaign Big FM spokesperson said, “Big FM as a radio station has always been vocal about issues concerning the society and working towards bringing out a solution by spreading awareness. We started this noble cause in Jammu last year realizing the need of educating people on the receding water holes. The season 1 ‘Run for Change’, garnered immense support with participation of people from all walks of life which made it possible for us to come back with the season 2 of the campaign this year based on the current concerning scenario of water conservation. It is an honour to receive support from honourable ministers, prominent personalities and common man alike as it only gives us more strength to continue taking up such initiatives and march towards bringing about a change.”

‘BIG Jammu-Run to save water’ was supported by a 45 day 360 degree extensive on-air promotion combined with print, digital, TV, on-ground and OOH stressing on the need to save water for future.

