Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dynamic and intuitive personalized listening experience. Founded by music enthusiasts Peter

Berg Steffensen and Mikael Henderson, this app creates a new benchmark in music discovery giving artists access to a new fan base while allowing individuals to discover new songs and artists beyond their typical playlists. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark the launch into India is part of Moodagent’s expansion into Asia Pacific following success in Europe and their recent launch in Australia.

In India, music is much more than a pastime; it’s a way to both express and make sense of your feelings – from the mundane to the extraordinary. And it means something different to everyone. Moodagent understands that and with its patented core technology that combines artificial intelligence with in-depth music analysis, it gives listeners the ability to automatically create highly personalised, interactive playlists and then intuitively adjust them to match their individual moods, even as those change. The app’s music recommendations are based on the user’s taste, but also linked by a comprehensive model of music characteristics, meaning

Moodagent can recommend songs and artists that are entirely unfamiliar to the user, while still being exactly what the user wants to hear at that particular moment.

The Moodagent India office will be led out of New Delhi and Mumbai, headed by Jyoti Handa as the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Moodagent India.

“The pandemic has redefined the listening space in India taking it well on its way to becoming one of the world’s leading music markets. We definitely see the launch of Moodagent fortifying that positioning. With Moodagent, we hand over the controls to the listener, serving their moods and grooves to build a customised experience, where the exciting act of music discovery doesn’t feel intimidating or like a chore. Our hero is the technology that understands that our moods are never static and nor do they exist in a world of black and white. We’re thrilled to show how Moodagent can empower listeners to discover new artists and inspire others to do the same through sharing and community.” Jyoti Handa, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Moodagent India, shared his excitement on the launch of the app.

The app is now available for download on iOS and Android.

