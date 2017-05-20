Radio City uses Power of Radio to light up life of a Mumbaikar

MUMBAI: In a heart-warming gesture, Mumbai City responded to fulfil the dreams of Nikita Shukla, a visually impaired law student. When Nikita visited Radio City studios to collect her contest prize, she narrated her story to RJ Sucharita, who took her story on air and revealed it to the heart of the city on her show 11 se 2 wala Mumbai Masala.

Radio City along with RJ Sucharita decided to extend its support and urged Mumbaikars to contribute their bit for Nikita who was struggling for her education and basic needs. Through this initiative that started on 3 May 2017, Mumbaikars and celebrities pitched in to raise money to help the girl that reaffirmed the faith and spirit in humanity.

The initiative till now has garnered an overwhelming response with hundreds of messages and calls pooling in for support. As a part of crowd funding exercise, Nikita got an extensive support from Ketto.org that started a fundraiser and an online campaign as an extension to Radio City’s initiative which has got a global reach.

Talking about the initiative, EVP and National Head, programming, marketing and Audacity Kartik Kalla said, “City runs through our veins and we are always at the forefront to help our city and our listeners. We are happy that with the money that we have managed to collect, Nikita will be able to take care of her expenses for the next few years. It feels great that the city has selflessly contributed and extended support for this initiative”

The initiative received great backing and support not only from listeners but also from various eminent personalities like Baba Sehgal, Vishal Dadlani, RajkumarRao, Vir Das and many more. We at Radio City salute the spirit of Mumbai city and hope that smile continues to flash on her face.

You can watch her inspiring story on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5KeYeZx8UZ0