Radio stations turn 'Secret Santa' this Christmas

MUMBAI: The most awaited festival Christmas is here and radio stations have turned Santa for their listeners. Yes, you read it right, with various on-air and on-ground activities; the radio stations have brought a smile on many faces, making their Christmas special.

Let us know the activities held by Friends FM, Radio Indigo and BIG FM.

Friends FM Kolkatta – The station began the celebration early this week by spreading warmth among the underprivileged by distributing blankets and warm clothes contributed by the listeners under the Friends Care initiative.

The station has also tied up with more than 38 clubs, hotels, restaurants and hotspots to celebrate the Christmas parties across the city. To name a few CC and FC, Saturday Club, The Park, Novotel and a lot more artiste like Badshah, Pritam etc would be live exclusively on Friends FM. The radio team would also be reporting live from locations across the city as the night rings in Christmas.

On Sunday, 24 December Christmas Eve, Music In The Air at 9pm with RJ Jimmy would be a gala music show with latest English and Christmas tracks followed by RJ Animesh ringing the bell at St Paul's Cathedral at midnight.

Radio Indigo - For most of us, Christmas is usually a time for excitement, presents and new things. Unfortunately not everyone has the means to enjoy those things. Indigo 91.9 is going back to basics – back to the true meaning of Christmas. The station brought a smile on the faces of little children who aren’t as lucky as the rest of the world.

Indigo reached out to orphanages around the city and collected wishes from children. Each of these wishes were written on tags and tied onto the Indigo wishing tree placed at the Indigo’s office. Listeners of Indigo were invited, on air, through RJ solicitation, to come and pick up any tag and make a child’s wishes come true. Listeners were requested to gift wrap the presents and place them back at the bottom of the tree that they picked it up from, with the name of the child and other details on it. A day out was planned for the kids where team Indigo sang carols, played games and gave the kids their presents.

BIG FM – The station launched the second season of its highly appreciated social initiative ‘BeSanta for Christmas’. The radio network last year seeded the thought of spreading joy among the underprivileged kids during Christmas by inviting donations in the form of gifts from citizens. This year, BIG FM went a step further by sensitizing the listeners about the importance of self-contribution for social causes by promoting the idea of giving and sharing.

Well, known social-activist and wife of Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis came on board to launch the campaign and lend her immeasurable support. She donated gifts to the kids of ‘Angel Xpress Foundation’ and urged the citizens to come forward and donate to the unprivileged kids.

The radio network has tied-up with crowdfunding platform Milap Foundation nationally to raise funds for the initiative which will be generated by encouraging citizens to do charity for the underprivileged and spread happiness. The funds collected through the platform will be distributed to NGOs that BIG FM has tied-up within each market to buy toys and gifts for the children.

Mumbai - The collections will be donated to partner NGO Angel Xpress Foundation. Angel Xpress enables Mumbaikars who want to give their valuable time by volunteering to educate children.

Delhi - Joining the noble cause, popular boy band SANAM came forward to lend their unconditional support for this one-of-a-kind initiative. They donated gifts to the underprivileged children and inspired others to do the same while spreading joy, happiness, and a smile on their faces this festive season.

Bangalore - BIG FM's BIG Shruti has formed a #BigCoffeBrigade comprising of six people who will be a part of all the CSR initiatives of BIG FM. Each of the six members have a social service background amongst whom three of them already run charity institutions.

BIG FM in Bangalore is collecting toys from North, South, East, West, and Central Bengaluru.

They have locally joined hands with Shishu Mandir – an orphanage that not only provides the basic necessities but also provides education to the kids.

Kolkata – Here the station will be celebrating Christmas with the people of Bow Barracks. BIG FM MJs will be interacting with the crowd. The MJs - Kaushik, Nilanjan, Pamela and Chaitali will be present.

As a part of the Be Santa initiative, BIG FM in Kolkata will donate gifts to kids of Maya Foundation. The gifts will be bought with funds raised through collections received from crowdfunding platform Milap Foundation.

BIG FM's MJ Kaushik will be visiting one of the Children homes of Maya Foundation to donate gifts to kids and spending some joyful moments.