25 May 2017
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP
MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has been promoted to senior vice president, Universal Music India. Universal Music is the world leader in music-based entertainment.

Currently Head of Digital, Licensing and new business in India, Thakkar’s new position will see him take a greater role in the operations of Universal Music Group’s Indian and South Asian business across Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. Reporting to Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, Universal Music Group South Asia, Thakkar will be based in Mumbai.

The new role will see Thakkar head up iconic label EMI Records India, a sub-label of Universal Music Group in association with leading Bollywood film director Mohit Suri. The label acts as a platform for discovering, nurturing and breaking talent into the world of Bollywood film music.

Talking about it Sanyal said, “I am thrilled to be promoting an executive of Vinit Thakkar’s stature and ability, his contribution over the last four years on both strategic and operational fronts has been extraordinary”.

Thakkar comments: “I am delighted to be working alongside Devraj, whose vision for our region has no bounds and we look forward to further developing strategies with our brilliant team. India ranks highly amongst the world’s most creative and musically vibrant markets and with UMG’s global support, the coming years will be a thrilling ride.”

Prior to joining UMG, Thakkar was Senior General Manager at Sony Music, handling P&L responsibility across Digital, Licensing and Publishing businesses. He previously worked with Titan and Citibank within their Sales and Marketing divisions.

