2018 is a milestone year for T-Series: Bhushan Kumar

I believe music is the soul of the mind: Neerja Birla

MUMBAI: Last night was probably the best for all Arijit Singh fans and the production value set standards for many. Well, this beautiful GenM evening featuring Arijit was packaged for the Mumbaikars by MPower. The main motive of this event was to raise awareness about mental health and Mpower chose...

MUMBAI: Right from being a music label of several 100cr films this year to introducing content on digital platforms to support content-driven films, Bhushan Kumar had a fruitful 2017.

Bhushan Kumar says, “The team has grown; the industry friends trust us to join as joint producers and invest in our belief. 2018, we are ready to release around 9 to 10 films which are content driven, with talented artists, successful producers and visionary directors. We have gotten better at producing and learning from our mistakes and trying to do the right.”

This year with a mixed bag of different genre of films where T-Series was a part of 2018 is a strong year for the team. Bhushan Kumar says, “Next year will be a milestone year for us at T-Series where we are either solo producers or it is a joint production.”

In 2018, T-Series will release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on 12 January to start the year with a laugh riot starring the crazy trio Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh directed by Luv Ranjan, followed by a quirky comedy Raita starring Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari directed by Abhinay Deo in February. On 16 March 2018 Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Raid by Raj Kumar Santoshi will release that is based on a real incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh in the 80s.

The rest of the year will see a release almost every month with films like Kedarnath whose tag line says ‘love is a pilgrimage’ is a romantic film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan directed by Abhishek Kapoor releasing on 21 December 2018, Ajay Devgn starrer releasing on 19 October 2018 is directed by Akiv Ali that is yet untitled a family entertainer also stars Tabu and a younger actress, another untitled starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan directed by Honey Trehan is a thriller to be releasing on 2 October 2018, Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed by Shree Narayan Singh to release on 31 August 2018 based on the issue of electricity bills, Saina starring Shraddha Kapoor directed by Amole Gupte and few others.

To stay true to its music, T-Series will always be a part of the changing time and create its own changes to try and add to the industry. T-Series YouTube channel which was established in 2006 and today it is the ‘Most Subscribed Channel’ in Asia and since more than a year ‘Most Viewed Channel’ in the World. To match with the changing demands of the digital world, T-Series has started making its own digital content like acoustic, instrument version, etc and definitely trying to make it in international standards for sure. This year they introduced T-Series Mixtape which is on the way to its second season which is most likely to come in 2018 along with a similar format for Punjabi music. With Punjabi music that is a craze for Indian audiences worldwide, T-Series Punjab Mixtape will be the next venture since T-Series has a huge bank of Punjabi tracks as well.

T-Series CMD adds, “We are also working on creating content for web series and short films that will release on our YouTube channel. The official announcement will happen soon, wait for it.”

