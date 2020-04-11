RadioandMusic
RNM
| 11 Apr 2020
mobile digital
News
Amazon Prime Video launches the music album of Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! Season 2
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Apps | Darshan Raval | music | Mikey McLeary | Sandeep Taneja |

Amazon Prime Video has launched the much-awaited music album of upcoming Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please Season 2, exclusively first for Prime members on Amazon Prime Music. The album features seven new tracks and a remix each from Mikey McLeary and Darshan Raval. The album carry forward the show’s narrative while providing the perfect score for each character’s individual story arcs. The original soundtrack is created by Mikey McLeary, who lent his genius and created memorable tracks for the first season.

The album includes an eclectic mix of genres spanning across peppy party numbers, ballads, romantic tracks that accentuates the emotional journey of the friendship among the four imperfect women from romantic moments to soul-searching sojourns, character conflicts and the many moods of the show. The new album also includes new renditions of the first season’s popular title track and anthem, as well as Darshan Rawal’s friendship ballad – Yaara Teri Yaari – both remixed by DJ Akhil Talreja. These special soundtracks are available on Amazon Prime Video and the songs will be first available on Amazon Prime Music for an ad-free music listening experience for a week before other music streaming services. 

Listen to the new tracks here:  https://bit.ly/fourmoreshotsplease

COMPLETE ALBUM DETAILS:

Song Title

Singer

Composer

Lyricist

Back Together

Saachi Rajadhyaksha

Achint Thakkar and Mikey McCleary 

Achint Thakkar, Saachi Rajadhyaksha and Mikey McCleary 

Jo Mera Dil Kare

Kaprila Keishing

Parth Parekh, Achint Thakkar, IP Singh and Mikey McCleary

IP Singh and Mikey McCleary

Killin It

Natania Lalwani

Natania Lalwani and Mikey McCleary 

Nantania Lalwani

Lollipop

Pinky Maidasani

Parth Parekh and Mikey McCleary 

Sandeep Taneja

Sixteen

Medha Sahi

Natania Lalwani and Mikey McCleary 

Natania Lalwani and Mikey McCleary 

Warning Signs

Zoe Siddharth

Natania Lalwani and Mikey McCleary 

Achint Thakkar and Mikey McCleary

Your Body on my Body

Natania Lalwani

Natania Lalwani, Parth Parekh and Mikey McCleary

Natania Lalwani and Mikey McCleary 

Four More Shots Please!- (Remix by Dj Akhil Talreja)

Mikey McCleary & Naquita D'souza  

Natania Lalwani and Mikey McCleary,Remixed by Dj Akhil Talreja

Natania Lalwani, Mikey McCleary and Mikey Mccleary

Yaara Teri Yaari- (Remix by Dj Akhil Talreja)

Darshan Raval

Darshan Raval.Remixed by Dj Akhil Talreja

Naveen Tyagi

Synopsis of season 2:

Four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. Girls will always be girls around their girls – the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other little more fiercely and choose themselves over society's expectations. Replete with pop cultural references, Four More Shots Please! is the one thing you need to watch to get into the mind of the modern Indian woman.

 

related stories
music services  |  11 Apr 2020

Artificial Intelligence is a different kind of music

MUMBAI: Music tech companies like Tencent backed Joox, QQ Music, KKBox, and more seem to have different value propositions, in terms of the myriad of regional music offered to the listeners, the monetization models, etc.; they all sing one same song today.

music services  |  11 Apr 2020

Here are 10 ways to learn music through iPhone and Android apps

MUMBAI: These music learning apps for Android and iOS come with a structured program so you can begin on the right note, with the right chord, and of course with the right pitch.

apps  |  11 Apr 2020

BARC India & Nielsen Media explain “The Crisis Consumption - Impact Of COVID -19 on TV,smartphone behaviour across India

MUMBAI: This is the third part of the report on “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” released jointly by BARC and Nielsen Media.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group