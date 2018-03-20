Boxout.fm celebrates turning one with three-day Boxout Weekender in Delhi

MUMBAI: Launched in April 2017 as an online community radio from India that would cater to the growing demand for alternative music, Boxout.fm has over the past 12 months given voice to a dizzying array of passions and converting casual music consumers into lovers of the radio format.

Boxout.fm now broadcasts 24-hours-a-day from New Delhi with 60 shows presented by contributors spread across the country and the globe. From hidden Bollywood gems, to laid back jazz selections, to the most cutting-edge electronic dance music, there’s something for every listener at Boxout.fm.

Boxout.fm was also nominated in three categories of the Online Radio Awards 2017 – including best new radio station. Run by Mixcloud, the Online Radio Awards is the biggest celebration of online radio in the world. The station’s co-founder DJ MoCity won the award for Best Online Radio Show, in the hip-hop category.

It’s first anniversary celebration follow a similar approach in the shape of Boxout Weekender. The three-day event to run from 6-8 April at Auro Kitchen and Bar, Delhi will feature artists from all over the country who are all regular contributors to Boxout.fm and have played an integral role in shaping the sounds of the station.

Friday will showcase sounds from hip-hop and bass music with sets from the greybox, MC Soopy, Lacuna, Tarqeeb and Profound. Saturday will feature dancefloor-friendly tunes from disco, house and techno and sets from young and exciting producers and Boxout.fm hosts like Daisho, Yidam, AGENT, Stalvart John, Luna Toke, Sanjith, Dreamstates and Abhi Meer. On Sunday, people will be treated to reggae, dub and world music with sets from FILM, Pagal Sound, bigfat, Dakta Dub and Diggy Dang.

Boxout Weekender: Gig details

Friday: Hip-Hop and Bass (8 pm to 1.30 am)

thegreybox, MC Soopy, Lacuna, Tarqeeb and Profound.

Saturday: Disco, House and Techno (4 pm to 1.30 am)

Daisho, Yidam, AGENT, Stalvart John, Luna Toke, Sanjith, Dreamstates and Abhi Meer.