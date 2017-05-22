Radio Mirchi discontinues its operation in Panaji, Goa

MUMBAI: ENIL's Radio Mirchi has shut operations at Panaji, Goa station. The station was acquired in Phase II and the license for the same ended last night.

BSE stated today that the company has discontinued the operations of Radio Mirchi -- Panaji, Goa from today and requested it to be updated on all record.

“This was not a sudden decision. The company decided on discontinuing the Panaji FM station last year, as it was not benefiting our revenue,” said ENIL CEO Prashant Panday.

Goa has very few radio stations, including AIR and Big FM. The government is trying to set more stations across the country. Stage II of Phase III was all about more stations in smaller towns and cities. In the phase of launching more stations, a step taken by Radio Mirchi does come as a shock.

In March this year Mirchi launched its station in Shillong, acquired under Phase III. Other stations launched in phase III are Guwahati, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Pune, Nagpur and second station in Bengaluru.

The e-auctions for Phase II was held in 2007. However, in 2012 the Government had given an option to those in Phase II to switch to Phase III as it had introduced some greater facilities.