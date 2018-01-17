India launches its first sports internet radio 'Sports Flashes'

MUMBAI: Sports will no more be constrained to online scoring and television. Sports updates will now be available on internet radio called Sports Flashes. Along with live sports updates, this radio station has something unique for its listeners.

This is the first sports internet radio for India created to serve a population of more than 130 crores with expected sports fans of 70 crore people in India. A 24x7 internet radio channel, would only broadcast sports content. It would have live chat commentaries, talk shows, special sports programs, expert comments, sports news and updates, audio documentaries, university sports and sportainment content.

The founder of Sports Flashes went on to elaborate on the idea of sports flashes to Radioandmusic, he said, “While we were streaming since 14 months, we realised that there is a huge potential of promoting sports that do not get an opportunity on TV. And we thought that radio was a great medium. Also globally, sport is consumed a lot on the radio. It’s only in India, unfortunately, there is no radio sports channel and we found an opportunity.”

“As per our survey, the future is mobile and of digital consumption is huge. Around 70 per cent of people consume sports in our country, in some form or the other. We are in content tie up with some international sports radio and we also update about events globally,”

Determined to be the Voice of Sports in India, the USP of this Channel would be that it would give live updates and chat commentaries from more than 400 Sports events from around the world including Premier League, IPL, FIFA World Cup, etc It would broadcast sports content in English and Hindi covering cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, wrestling and more than 34 sports categories from the world of sports.

Sports Flashes will provide live commentary with a twist of entertainment. The show will have some gossip sections within the commentary, background and personal life of the player.

On the occasion of the launch, Raman Raheja said, “Our aim is to provide every single sport or sports content which was missed out from being shown on sports TV channels to have a digital platform for coverage. While promoting various sports through our association, we are sure to increase the reach of sports in the country.”

Their team has seven experts from different sports, Hockey - Sandeep Singh, Boxing - Akhil Kumar, Shooting - Gagan Narang, Badminton - Jwala Gupta, Cricket - Wasim Jaffer and more.

Amongst others sports stars, the following gave a statement.

CWG Silver Medalist Sandeep Singh, Ex Hockey Captain of India said, “It’s a great platform to promote Hockey and other sports in the interiors of India.”

Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Boxer, Akhil Kumar said, “Cricket is big because of its visibility and with Radio Sports Flashes, we expect other sports to get regular mileage.”

Indian Cricket Player and highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy, Wasim Jaffer said, “Radio is an excellent platform to promote sports and with the first Indian Sports Radio, it is bound to keep fans connected with sports while on the go and gives many more insights into the game.”

For more details on the show click here.