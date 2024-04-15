ORPHEUS ASCENDING: OLD-SCHOOL FUNKATEER JOHN ORPHEUS REACHES NEW HEIGHTS ON “GET RIGHT!”

MUMBAI: Break out your velvet couches, champagne flutes, and Soul Train swagger: Performance artist, musician and author John Orpheus brings back the golden age of get-down on his mood fixer of a new single, “Get Right!”

Like an urgent, time-traveling bulletin from an era when funk, punk and pop coexisted happily on the dancefloor, the new record finds the Trinidad-born, Toronto-based Orpheus applying his talent for musical shapeshifting to deliver a motivational sermon that's nostalgically succinct: