Faroese artist Silvurdrongur journeys through a dark fairytale on compelling new single 'Soljudrongur'

MUMBAI: Faroese multidisciplinary artist and driving force behind critically acclaimed band, AGGRASOPPAR, Silvurdrongur announces experimental new single ‘Sóljudrongur’, which arrives with DSP-only bonus track ‘Miðjørðdrongur’ on 5th April via Tutl Records.

‘Sóljudrongur’ (‘Buttercup Boy’) is the first single from the upcoming album ‘nú æt eg eftir ánni’ (‘now I was named after the river’) and is performed entirely in Silvurdrongur’s native tongue of Faroese, one of the world's smallest languages.

‘Sóljudrongur’ arrives with an equally compelling bonus track, ‘Miðjørðdrongur’ (‘Middle-earth Boy’ - available on DSPs only), where fluttering wind instruments are offset with textural rhythms and hypnotic sung vocals by Silvurdrongur in combination with spiritual hymns of different religions.

‘Sóljudrongur’s haunting sonic landscape perfectly introduces the themes of forthcoming album nú æt eg eftir ánni (‘Now I was named after the river’). The title reflects a poetic and symbolic throughline in the album: all the song titles refer to different names of creatures that reside by the river and the starkly alien sounds of the music inspire new genre definitions such as ‘Extinction Punk’, ‘Doomer Pop’, and ‘Haunted Club’.

It promises to be a strange and inspiring journey through alien soundscapes with unexpected combinations of genres and themes. Like a dark fairy tale that journeys along the riverbank of the Faroese forest, the concept comes with its own breathtaking visual universe too, combining Gwenael A. Helmsdal’s photography of the artist in a classroom of fossilised wildlife, with illustrations by late, great Faroese ornithologist and artist, Mikkjal á Ryggi as designed by Heidi Andreassen.

Silvurdrongur’s latest offering uniquely straddles both the magical and political, brimming with experimental ideas and boldly executed vision. An essential release for all lovers of true artistry from one of Europe’s most captivating talents.

Silvurdrongur (‘Silver boy’) made his debut in 2018 with album Silvurpláta (‘Silver album’), which was released alongside a poetry collection Silvurbók (‘Silver book’) and short film 111 góðir dagar (‘111 good days’). The multi-faceted project collected a host of prestigious awards including a Faroese Music Award for ‘Best New Act’, a Geytin Short Film Award for ‘Best Short’, and an Ebbu Hentze Award to gifted young writers. Since then, Silvurdrongur has released six singles, including collaborations with Eivør and GFD Collective.

He is also one of the driving forces behind ‘electrifying flower-punk/axe killer-pop band’ AGGRASOPPAR who have played shows across Europe including at Eurosonic, Reeperbahn Festival, Iceland Airwaves, Trondheim Calling and will be playing The Great Escape for the second year running in May 2024.