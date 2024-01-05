Boston Rock Legends Nervous Eaters kick off 2024 with explosive new single 'Why You Tell'N Me Now'

MUMBAI : Forget New Year's resolutions, Nervous Eaters offer an instant adrenaline shot with "Why You Tell'N Me Now." This pulsating single follows their triumphant 2022 return on Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records, proving that classic rock can still punch you in the gut.

Stream "Why You Tell'N Me Now" HERE.

Founding member and front man Steve Cataldo says, ""Why You Telling Me Now", tells the true story of how one friend-1 related to his best friend-2 that the girl he was dating and desiring to marry as soon as possible, would not be the smartest idea. Having already been through 2 marriages, the best friend-2 still would not let go of the idea of marrying his new true love, (sex being the driving force here kids). Happily, after a 7 month courtship, best friend-2 went ahead and married his new true love. Sadly, after only 1 year of marriage, love waned, and L turned into X.

Months later the two friends met up on a cold winter’s afternoon.

Friend-2, "I should have listened to you, I should have known better, I was just blind, totally blind". On and on he went, inconsolable, almost choking from his own tears. All his friend-1 could do was remind his still best friend-2 of all the, "been there, done that", type of brotherly advice he had offered him day after day, and how his best friend-2 wouldn't listen to one word or even entertain the idea that he just might have been right.

"You shut me out man, I tried to reach you, I was talking to myself all that time, now "all I can ask YOU, is"? "Why You Telling me Now", dude, "Why You Telling Me Now."

Buy/stream Nervous Eaters' 2022 full-length 'Monsters + Angels' on DSPs here:

'Monsters + Angels' marked a welcome return for the 4-piece, and "Why You Tell'N Me Now" along with the band's other recent singles ("Talkk", "Kelly's Sixteen") further prove that they are as relevant as ever.

Formed in the mid-70's, the Nervous Eaters would eventually become the house band for the legendary Boston punk rock club The Rat, where they established themselves as a leading punk rock band in the Northeast, playing with a who's who of punk and new wave luminaries, including The Police, The Ramones, The Cars, Patti Smith, Dead Boys, Iggy Pop, The Stranglers, Go-Go's and many others.

The Cars’ Ric Ocasek produced the band's original demos, which got the band signed to Elektra Records, and they went on to tour around the world. However, after a series of poor decisions on the part of the label, their major label debut album failed to deliver on the promise of their legendary live shows.

After dissolving the band, Nervous Eaters returned in the mid-80's and has been revived over the years with various lineups.

The current version of the Nervous Eaters formed in 2018 and includes three other Boston rock vets, bassist Brad Hallen (of Ministry, Ric Ocasek and The Joneses), drummer David McLean (of Willie Alexander’s Boom Boom Band) and guitarist/vocalist Adam Sherman (of Private Lightning), and between them, they have recorded and/or toured with such artists as Ministry, Iggy Pop, Aimee Mann, Jane Wiedlin, Susan Tedeschi, Jimmie Vaughan, Lenny Kaye and many others.

***

The Nervous Eaters are

Steve Cataldo Lead vocals, lead guitars, keyboards and percussion

Brad Hallen bass, vocals and percussion

Adam Sherman guitars and vocals

David McLean drums and percussion

Additional musicians

Brooks Milgate Piano and Organ

Jack Gauthier Vocals

Lou Cataldo Vocals

Murray Keyboards and vocals