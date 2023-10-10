Indian first folk beatboxer DVK (Divyansh Kacholia) unveils enchanting second single 'Ek Aisi Subah'

MUMBAI -- Indian first folk beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia (DVK) drops his second single by releasing 'Ek Aisi Subah' which encapsulates the feeling of waking up next to the love of your life.

It's an evocative composition that transports listeners to the serenity of waking up next to the love of their life. Set against the backdrop of a tranquil Sunday morning, the song captures the essence of love in its purest form. With a unique fusion of upbeat melodies and heartfelt sentiments, 'Ek Aisi Subah' promises to reignite the flames of affection and leave listeners enamoured once again.

Divyansh Kacholia (DVK) shares his thoughts, stating, “Ek aisi subah is a very special song to me, as it shows a different side of my songwriting and also, I wrote this song in 6 hours when I had just started writing songs. Lyrics are simple, the song instantly makes you imagine the visuals and also gives hope and belief”

About Divyansh Kacholia (DVK)

Known by his stage name DVK The Beatboxer, Divyansh Kacholia emerged victorious as the winner of India's Got Talent Season - 9. His beatboxing journey began at the age of 13, and since then, he has continuously pushed boundaries in his art. With over a decade of experience, DVK has secured a prominent position among India's premier beatboxers. His distinctive style resonates with his hometown, Jaipur, and his collaborations with industry stalwarts like Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaan, Karsh Kale, and Midival Punditz have further solidified his reputation. As a standout beatboxer at Delhi University, his talent quickly gained recognition. However, it was his remarkable journey to the finale of the widely-watched reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' that marked a pivotal moment in his career.

'Ek Aisi Subah' is now available for streaming on all major platforms.

Highlights :

Winner of India's Got Talent Season 9 (2022)

India’s first folk beatboxer

Represented India at America’s Got Talent : All Stars

Performed over 100 shows across the world including USA, Greece, Thailand, Maldives, UAE, Singapore and more

Worldwide touring with India’s nightingale - Sunidhi Chauhan

