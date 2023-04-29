Breakout Shoegaze Album Of The Year - Out Friday

MUMBAI: One of the best breakout independent releases this year is coming Friday...Draag's anticipated electro-shoegaze debut Dark Fire Heresy is out April 28.
Originally trained as a mariachi singer, Adrian Acosta recruited other members from disparate upbringings in underground punk, no wave, experimental jazz & classical music training, creating a cathartic portrayal & release of religious trauma through Nintendo-era synths, lush guitar and warped tape samples.
Final single & video is out today - inspired by liminal spaces, Boards of Canada & a look back on life before sobriety...
Private album stream + download
They're currently on tour with Cryogeyser, after playing with Wednesday, Reggie Watts, They Are Gutting a Body of Water & more.
"Enticing slate of experimental shoegaze" - LA Times
"Stunning harmonies, unflinching guitar riffs" - PAPER
"Murky grunge-gaze compositions and gut-twisting songwriting" - Noisey
"Immediately ingratiates itself even as it unmoors your senses" - Stereogum
"Beautiful blissed-out guitar jams" - Consequence
"They sound out of a different era—maybe even a different planet" - Paste
"Disorientating, cinematic...like slowly waking up from a fever dream." - UPROXX
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more
MUMBAI: Japanese girl group XG, which is based in South Korea, released the first episode of their documentary, 'XTRA XTRA EP X1' on Friday. The...read more
MUMBAI: Palehound’s new album Eye On The Bat, due out July 14 on Polyvinyl Record Co., is a documentation of illusions shattering in the face of...read more
MUMBAI: Nina Shah's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, Nina has opened up for many big international...read more
MUMBAI: One of the best breakout independent releases this year is coming Friday...Draag's anticipated electro-shoegaze debut Dark Fire Heresy is...read more
MUMBAI: San Diego/Temecula punks Strike Twelve have announced a June 30th release date for their upcoming album 'Last Band Standing' on Thousand...read more