Breakout Shoegaze Album Of The Year - Out Friday

MUMBAI: One of the best breakout independent releases this year is coming Friday...Draag's anticipated electro-shoegaze debut Dark Fire Heresy is out April 28.

Originally trained as a mariachi singer, Adrian Acosta recruited other members from disparate upbringings in underground punk, no wave, experimental jazz & classical music training, creating a cathartic portrayal & release of religious trauma through Nintendo-era synths, lush guitar and warped tape samples.

Final single & video is out today - inspired by liminal spaces, Boards of Canada & a look back on life before sobriety...

Private album stream + download

They're currently on tour with Cryogeyser, after playing with Wednesday, Reggie Watts, They Are Gutting a Body of Water & more.

"Enticing slate of experimental shoegaze" - LA Times

"Stunning harmonies, unflinching guitar riffs" - PAPER

"Murky grunge-gaze compositions and gut-twisting songwriting" - Noisey

"Immediately ingratiates itself even as it unmoors your senses" - Stereogum

"Beautiful blissed-out guitar jams" - Consequence

"They sound out of a different era—maybe even a different planet" - Paste

"Disorientating, cinematic...like slowly waking up from a fever dream." - UPROXX