RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2023 15:59 |  By RnMTeam

Breakout Shoegaze Album Of The Year - Out Friday

MUMBAI: One of the best breakout independent releases this year is coming Friday...Draag's anticipated electro-shoegaze debut Dark Fire Heresy is out April 28.

Originally trained as a mariachi singer, Adrian Acosta recruited other members from disparate upbringings in underground punk, no wave, experimental jazz & classical music training, creating a cathartic portrayal & release of religious trauma through Nintendo-era synths, lush guitar and warped tape samples.

Final single & video is out today - inspired by liminal spaces, Boards of Canada & a look back on life before sobriety...

Private album stream + download

They're currently on tour with Cryogeyser, after playing with Wednesday, Reggie Watts, They Are Gutting a Body of Water & more.

"Enticing slate of experimental shoegaze" - LA Times
"Stunning harmonies, unflinching guitar riffs" - PAPER
"Murky grunge-gaze compositions and gut-twisting songwriting" - Noisey
"Immediately ingratiates itself even as it unmoors your senses" - Stereogum
"Beautiful blissed-out guitar jams" - Consequence
"They sound out of a different era—maybe even a different planet" - Paste
"Disorientating, cinematic...like slowly waking up from a fever dream." - UPROXX

Tags
Breakout Shoegaze Stereogum Noisey Paste UPROXX Reggie Watts
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
1st episode from XG's documentary traces origins of girl group

MUMBAI: Japanese girl group XG, which is based in South Korea, released the first episode of their documentary, 'XTRA XTRA EP X1' on Friday. The...read more

2
Palehound Announces New 'Eye On The Bat' LP out July 14 on Polyvinyl | "The Clutch" Single + Video

MUMBAI: Palehound’s new album Eye On The Bat, due out July 14 on Polyvinyl Record Co., is a documentation of illusions shattering in the face of...read more

3
DJ Nina Shah celebrates 10 years in the music industry- Check out what the artist has to say about her journey

MUMBAI: Nina Shah's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the years, Nina has opened up for many big international...read more

4
Breakout Shoegaze Album Of The Year - Out Friday

MUMBAI: One of the best breakout independent releases this year is coming Friday...Draag's anticipated electro-shoegaze debut Dark Fire Heresy is...read more

5
San Diego/Temecula, CA Punks Strike Twelve Announce New Album “Last Band Standing”, Out June 30th; New Single / Video "Smart Phones, Stupid People' Now Streaming

MUMBAI: San Diego/Temecula punks Strike Twelve have announced a June 30th release date for their upcoming album 'Last Band Standing' on Thousand...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games