News |  21 Feb 2023 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

Abdu Rozik turns love guru on the sets of Amazon miniTV’s Playground Season 2

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service has introduced Playground Season 2 which is bigger and more challenging, with the mentors putting in their best foot forward with their respective teams. The new episode of the show witnessed the multi talented man – and everyone’s beloved, Abdu Rozik with his expressive and loving personality, pay a visit to adrenaline-filled house. The social media star gave a treat to the contestants as he sang, danced, and engaged with the housemates in exciting activities. Not just that, Chota Bhaijaan was seen giving tips on how to impress a girl and be respectful to them. The episode was full of laughter, pro-tips, and tones of cuteness as Abdu and the contestants engaged in undertaking challenges and games.

Playground Season 2 is a game show where viewers get to witness India’s top digital creator's gaming, entertaining, and how they survive through the process to win the ultimate prize! Playground Season 2 will see Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout as mentors leading 5 teams.

