Sugar Ray added as special guest headliner at Inaugural 'Flannel Nation Festival: A 90's Celebration'

MUMBAI: Southern California multi-platinum selling 4-piece Sugar Ray has been announced as the special guest headliner at the inaugural Flannel Nation Festival, taking place on the waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday, August 13, 2022, where they will be joined by previously announced acts Everclear, Soul Asylum, Candlebox, Filter, Cracker, Fastball and Sponge.
With sales of over 10 million records, four top 10 songs, streams in the hundreds of millions, and millions of tickets sold, Sugar Ray embodies the endless summer of popular music and culture, and the 90's alternative rock boom itself.
Also announced today is the addition of San Clemente, CA's StarZero, who are unabashed ‘90s grunge/alt-rock flagbearers creating original music that’s firmly for the here and now. Centered upon the soaring, Chris Cornell-esque vocals of Josh Paskowitz, former co-frontman of 90's rockers The Flys (“Got You (Where I Want You)”) alongside his brother Adam, they channel the hefty yet melodic and uplifting aura of Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, and Stone Temple Pilots with utter authenticity and zero compromise.
Joining StarZero in a supporting slot is South Bay rock outfit X Wire. More bands to be added.
