News |  15 Apr 2022 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Iulia Vantur & Arjun Kanungo’s heart-warming track ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’ is out now!

MUMBAI: The lovely Iulia Vantur is out with her next soulful love song, ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’ that marks her first collaboration with musician and singer Arjun Kanungo.

With lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa and music by Kanungo, ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’ stars Iulia Vantur and Arjun Kanungo as they take audiences through visuals as soothing as their vocals in the love ballad.

Shot at the picturesque back waters of Kerala, the song is directed by Haider Khan and filled with the cultural elements of the region as it takes audiences through a fairy tale between lovers.

Iulia Vantur looks stunning as she always does, sporting a monochrome palette styled by Ashley Rebello, while Arjun looks dapper as ever.

Talking about the song, Iulia says" I had fallen in love with the song right from the first time I heard it. It just got under my skin! I love Arjun’s music, his beautiful voice, his creativity and it felt so comfortable and pleasant to work with him in the recording studio and later on, on the shooting sets. I hope everyone will love the song as much as we do. Haider Khan has come with this beautiful fairy-tale like vision for our music video and we’ve shot in beautiful Kerala. Music lovers will surrender themselves to love with #TeraThaTeraHoon”.

Iulia Vantur’s track with Arjun Kanungo ‘Tera Tha Tera Hoon’ is out now on Zee Music’s YouTube channel.

