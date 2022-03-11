For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Mar 2022 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

Reminisce the best moments of a relationship with 'Haaye' by Pina Colada Blues and Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: Being in love makes the world around brighter, alive. But not every romantic journey ends in unison. There are some beautiful stories that conclude on a bitter note, and others that had all the goodness yet weren’t meant to be. However, every love story creates warm, positive memories in abundance that should be cherished. It is time to reminisce those moments of your relationship through melodies and vocals of Pina Colada Blues and Yash Narvekar. Their latest track, Haaye, in association with Day One, a division of Sony Music, is all about love that was never lost, even though it did not have a happy ending. The song soothes the pain and brings back those often forgotten happy memories of togetherness.

Haaye is a feel-good breakup song that will bring a smile to your face by reminding you of the good times with your beloved and help you move past the sad break-up phase. This Hindi soul-pop song is a fusion by Pina Colada Blues (Kevin Shaji) and Yash Narvekar. The lyrics, groovy music, basslinesand drums will surely lift your mood.

The video shows a boy remembering his beautiful relationship and its happy moments recorded in a Handycam. The boy then goes to the beach and reminisces all the things which he used to do with his lady love when they were there together. The girl then joins him on the same spot where they used to sit, but no one speaks, all the words turn into silence as their eyes and emotions make conversations. They just stare at each other and end it on a good note while remembering the happy times.

On the launch of the song, Pina Colada Blues said, “Haayeis a very different breakup song which will surely make you feel good and lift your mood in the most difficult of times. You don’t come across such songs every day. We tried to hold on to the good and ignore the bad to move ahead. Working with Yash Narvekar has been a wonderful experience. The fusion of both pop with soul music has created a calming tune and I hope the audience will enjoy the song as much we did create it.”

Yash Narvekar, lyricist, singer and music director, added, “Not every relationship has a happy ending but that does not mean it is always bad. We wanted to highlight the good in it and move forward with a heart full of positivity with Haaye. It is a breakup song, but one that will cheer you up with its groovy basslines. It has been fun collaborating with Pina Colada Blues, and creating a medley of culture, sound and feel for the track.”

Here is the YouTube premier Link to the official music video:

Related news
News | 21 Feb 2020

Tanishk Bagchi groomed me as an artist: Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: Yash Narvekar, an Indian playback singer, composer, and lyricist who has written and sung "Mere Dil Mein" in the film Half Girlfriend, "Teri Yaadon Mein" in Behen Hogi Teri and "Gulabi 2.0" in Noor gave a glimpse about his journey to Rdaioandmusic.com.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

AR Rahman's appreciation was my biggest achievement: Yash Narvekar

MUMBAI: If there is passion and conviction to achieve something, there is no stopping you and Yash Narvekar firmly believes in the same. The singer who had sung over 99 Bollywood scratches and had been at it finally got a break on his 100th one in the form of Muqabla from street Dancer 3D.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2020

Armaan Malik’s latest song is dedicated to your best friend!

MUMBAI: Award-winning singer and pop visionary Armaan Malik unveils his first song of the year, Jaane Na Dunga Kahin. Composed and penned down by Yash Narvekar, the song revolves around the relationship between two friends and how they eventually fall in love.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2019

Saif's 'Ole ole' to be recreated in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some '90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song "Ole ole" from movie "Yeh Dillagi". The revamped version, which has been composed by Tanishk

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

VYRL Originals brings to you 'Nai Jeena' a romantic song

MUMBAI: Yash Narvekar with his charming voice brings to you his latest love song ‘Nai Jeena’ in collaboration with the very talented Palak Muchhal under VYRL Originals.

read more

