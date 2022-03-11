For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Mar 2022 17:07 |  By RnMTeam

Luis Fonsi "Ley De Gravedad" album

MUMBAI: Global artist and winner of multiple Latin GRAMMY® Luis Fonsi releases his long awaited new album titled, ‘Ley De Gravedad’under the label of Universal Music Latino, available on all digital platforms.

“I decided to name this album ‘Ley De Gravedad’ because, for me, it symbolizes the force of attraction in a song. It's that union between two people called love, which in the end, is always at the core of the songs I compose. Besides, it is a song I created with my brothers Cali y El Dandee who are part of this album,” said Fonsi.

‘Ley De Gravedad’ promises to delight Fonsi's fans, as he manages to fuse musical genres without losing the essence that has made him one of the most important and recognized artists of his generation. “’Ley De Gravedad’ is an album that brings together many moments, different rhythms and fusions. I have always liked that search. Trying to do new things and mixing different styles, while always putting my personal stamp on what I create. That restlessness led me to make an album where very romantic songs and very rhythmic ones coexist in the same world," continued the multiple Latin GRAMMY winner.

Under the production of award-winning Andres Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, this album includes 16 tracks composed by Fonsi, Torres and Rengifo, along with other great composers. Additionally, the album includes collaborations with international stars including Nicky Jam, Farruko, Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, Sebastián Yatra, Cali y El Dandee and Manuel Turizo.

The already successful launch is accompanied by the premiere of the single and the sensual music video for "Dolce,” which was directed by the outstanding creative director of Elastic People, Carlos Perez. The video features the special participation of renowned model and current wife of the artist Águeda López, making this the first time they work together.

"Dolce" is a super sexy, fun and upbeat song. We needed that chemistry that only my wife can give me. Carlos, the director of the video, had already proposed some time ago to have Águeda to be the model, but I was waiting for the right video. "Dolce" is definitely the perfect video and song to work with her," said Fonsi.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO TO "DOLCE"

‘Ley De Gravedad’ already has 975 million combined streams on the different digital platforms where Fonsi has a total of 42.7 billion combined streams.

‘Ley De Gravedad’ Tracklist:

1. Dolce

2. Vacaciones

3. Bésame – con Myke Towers

4. Luna

5. Nuestra Balada

6. Vacío – con Rauw Alejandro

7. Iglú

8. Fin de semana

9. Ley de Gravedad – con Cali y El Dandee

10. Equivocada

11. Guapa

12. Culpable

13. Perfecta – con Farruko

14. Perfecta Remix – con Dalex ft Juanka

15. Date La Vuelta – con Nicky Jam, Sebastián Yatra

16. Girasoles

Luis Fonsi Ley De Gravedad album
