Mediamax Entertainment presents a soulful track ‘O Bhole' On the occasion of Maha Shivratri

]MUMBAI: Mediamax Entertainment presents ‘O Bhole’ featuring Sunny K, Music: Sushil Kumar Boghi, Singer/lyrics: Raj Kumar, Camera & post-production: Reg-D Production, Editor: Regan Dadu (Reg-D), Project Design: DJ Sheizwood (Ashish Chandra) and Concept & Direction: Manisha Kaushal
Think of "O Bhole" and the first thing that comes to mind is slow-paced tunes and classical music instruments but Mediamax Entertainment & DJ Sheizwood brings the funk to this song to reconnect the youth to their spiritual self.
"O Bhole " will light the lamps of knowledge and truth in the hearts and minds of the listeners so that they can dispel the forces of darkness within them and allow their innate brilliance and goodness to shine forth.
Avi Panday of Mediamax Entertainment says "O Bhole is our honest attempt to ignite the spiritual side of our youth in a way which keeps them rooted ,the song is made it in such a way that it will have an instant connection with the audience.”
