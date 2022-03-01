For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Mar 2022

Mediamax Entertainment presents a soulful track ‘O Bhole' On the occasion of Maha Shivratri

]MUMBAI: Mediamax Entertainment presents ‘O Bhole’ featuring Sunny K, Music: Sushil Kumar Boghi, Singer/lyrics: Raj Kumar, Camera & post-production: Reg-D Production, Editor: Regan Dadu (Reg-D), Project Design: DJ Sheizwood (Ashish Chandra) and Concept & Direction: Manisha Kaushal

Think of "O Bhole" and the first thing that comes to mind is slow-paced tunes and classical music instruments but Mediamax Entertainment & DJ Sheizwood brings the funk to this song to reconnect the youth to their spiritual self.

"O Bhole " will light the lamps of knowledge and truth in the hearts and minds of the listeners so that they can dispel the forces of darkness within them and allow their innate brilliance and goodness to shine forth.

Avi Panday of Mediamax Entertainment says "O Bhole is our honest attempt to ignite the spiritual side of our youth in a way which keeps them rooted ,the song is made it in such a way that it will have an instant connection with the audience.”

Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

