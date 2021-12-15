Taylor Swift shared her birthday party with Alana Haim

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is undoubtedly feeling happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Why? Don't know about you, but she's feeling 32.
The pop star shared all the best photos from her 32nd birthday party on Monday, Dec. 13. It was a joint affair, celebrating both her big day and friend Alana Haim turning 30 on Dec. 15. Both blew out the candles on their respective cakes while partying the night away with their mutual friends.
Those who managed to score an invite included Alana's Licorice Pizza co-star Cooper Hoffman (the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman), 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, Taylor's muse Sadie Sink and Alana's sister and HAIM bandmate Este Haim. Also in attendance were Booksmart actress Diana Silvers, singer Gracie Abrams and model Martha Hunt.
Taylor shared a glimpse into her party on Instagram, writing, "*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30."
She also put to rest any concern about precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Don't worry we tested everyone!" Taylor added. "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."
Her guests seemed over the moon to be there. Gracie wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul," while Martha told Taylor, "so glad you were born." Tommy said of the birthday gals, "they're feeling 30/32."
Here's to hoping that HAIM's collab with Taylor, "no body, no crime," was on the playlist.
It remains to be seen how the Grammy winner will celebrate with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is undoubtedly feeling happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Why? Don't know about you, but she's feeling 32. The...read more
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has ventured into the space of non-film music with the video of latest love track 'Mohabbat Hai' composed by Jeet...read more
MUMBAI: Thanking ace music director A.R. Rahman for emboldening and encouraging a young sound engineer to take up music direction, actor Kamal Haasan...read more
MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan is appointed as 'Cultural Envoy Of Mongolia' and what a proud moment for him and our country. Ambassador...read more
MUMBAI: After a successful year, VYRL Originals is all set to bid adieu to the year with a collaboration like no other, bringing together some of the...read more