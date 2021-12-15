For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Taylor Swift shared her birthday party with Alana Haim

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is undoubtedly feeling happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Why? Don't know about you, but she's feeling 32.
The pop star shared all the best photos from her 32nd birthday party on Monday, Dec. 13. It was a joint affair, celebrating both her big day and friend Alana Haim turning 30 on Dec. 15. Both blew out the candles on their respective cakes while partying the night away with their mutual friends.

Those who managed to score an invite included Alana's Licorice Pizza co-star Cooper Hoffman (the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman), 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, Taylor's muse Sadie Sink and Alana's sister and HAIM bandmate Este Haim. Also in attendance were Booksmart actress Diana Silvers, singer Gracie Abrams and model Martha Hunt.

Taylor shared a glimpse into her party on Instagram, writing, "*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30."
She also put to rest any concern about precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Don't worry we tested everyone!" Taylor added. "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."

Her guests seemed over the moon to be there. Gracie wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul," while Martha told Taylor, "so glad you were born." Tommy said of the birthday gals, "they're feeling 30/32."

Here's to hoping that HAIM's collab with Taylor, "no body, no crime," was on the playlist.

It remains to be seen how the Grammy winner will celebrate with boyfriend Joe Alwyn and longtime friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

