RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Mar 2024 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift drops final limited edition of 'The Tortured Poets Department' album with bonus track 'The Black Dog'

MUMBAI; Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Final Limited Edition of Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Featuring Bonus Track 'The Black Dog' Pop icon Taylor Swift delighted fans during the closing night of her Eras Tour in Singapore by announcing a third and final limited special edition of her upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Continuing the theme of bonus tracks, this edition will include the song titled 'The Black Dog', inspired by the expression of depression or melancholy. Swift took to Instagram to share the news, urging fans to "Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track 'The Black Dog' on my website now."

According to reports from 'USA Today', Swift will continue her performances at the National Stadium in Singapore for four more nights before taking a two-month break. Fans eager to get their hands on 'The Black Dog' can purchase the special edition through Swift's webstore until Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Previously, Swift announced her 11th album shortly after winning her 13th Grammy, followed by additional limited editions featuring tracks like "The Bolter" in Melbourne and "The Albatross" in Sydney. While 'The Albatross' and 'The Bolter' editions are no longer available, a deluxe edition featuring 'The Manuscript' as an extra track remains on sale.

Various physical formats including CD, vinyl, and cassette editions have included one of these exclusive bonus tracks.

Tags
Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department The Black Dog music
Related news
 | 05 Mar 2024

Pure Pacha with Robin Schulz Thursday from 9th May, 2024

MUMBAI: Prepare to light up your Ibiza nights as the island's beloved Thursday night soirée makes its return, headlined by none other than the Gold and Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated chart-topper, Robin Schulz, at Pure Pacha.

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Bad Mary releases ‘Forget About It’ song and video on March 5

MUMBAI: New York alternative punk band Bad Mary is set to release a re-recorded mix of their song “Forget About It” on March 5.

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Singer and guitarist Billy Alexander releases first song and video ‘Hammer Of The Gods’

MUMBAI: After racking up countless road miles on tour with his band YYNOT, John Waite and Anna Nalick, producing, writing, and recording for various artists, and having two Billboard charting songs with his band Feel, Billy Alexander is set to deliver his debut solo album Rock & Roll Diary in

read more
 | 04 Mar 2024

Nita Ambani gives Diljit Dosanjh a Gujarati lesson at Ambani pre-wedding festivities

MUMBAI: During the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family, was seen engaging Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in a light-hearted moment.

read more
 | 04 Mar 2024

BLACKPINK's Lisa surprises fans at Taylor Swift's 'The Era's Tour' in Singapore, wins hearts with genuine interaction

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK sensation Lisa caused a frenzy among BLINKS and Swifties when she made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's 'The Era's Tour' in Singapore.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for it's fifth edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5read more

Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for its 5th edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5 read more

Spotify unveils Song Psychic: Ask questions, receive musical answers!

MUMBAI: Spotify is introducing an exciting new feature called Song Psychic, which lets users askread more

BIG FM presents the second edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS, celebrating the remarkable efforts of impact businesses and change makers of Mumbai

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, hosted the second edition of the BIG IMPAread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok clash escalates as UMPG Songwriters' tracks removed

MUMBAI: The conflict between TikTok and Universal Music Group (UMG) escalated this week as songsread more

top# 5 articles

1
‘Ishq Mitaye’, the first song of Imtiaz Ali’s film, Amar Singh Chamkila, launched at next on Netflix

MUMBAI: This Baisakhi, get ready for a cinematic experience on Netflix like no other with Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial spectacle, Amar Singh...read more

2
Nita Ambani gives Diljit Dosanjh a Gujarati lesson at Ambani pre-wedding festivities

MUMBAI: During the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family, was seen engaging...read more

3
Singer and guitarist Billy Alexander releases first song and video ‘Hammer Of The Gods’

MUMBAI: After racking up countless road miles on tour with his band YYNOT, John Waite and Anna Nalick, producing, writing, and recording for various...read more

4
Bad Mary releases ‘Forget About It’ song and video on March 5

MUMBAI: New York alternative punk band Bad Mary is set to release a re-recorded mix of their song “Forget About It” on March 5. Stream it at your...read more

5
Canadian Punk Rock Label Thousand Islands Records launches ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1 now available to pre-order on Vinyl and CD.

MUMBAI: Canadian punk rock label Thousand Islands Records is thrilled to launch its ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1, now available to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games