Taylor Swift drops final limited edition of 'The Tortured Poets Department' album with bonus track 'The Black Dog'

MUMBAI; Taylor Swift Surprises Fans with Final Limited Edition of Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Featuring Bonus Track 'The Black Dog' Pop icon Taylor Swift delighted fans during the closing night of her Eras Tour in Singapore by announcing a third and final limited special edition of her upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Continuing the theme of bonus tracks, this edition will include the song titled 'The Black Dog', inspired by the expression of depression or melancholy. Swift took to Instagram to share the news, urging fans to "Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track 'The Black Dog' on my website now."

According to reports from 'USA Today', Swift will continue her performances at the National Stadium in Singapore for four more nights before taking a two-month break. Fans eager to get their hands on 'The Black Dog' can purchase the special edition through Swift's webstore until Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Previously, Swift announced her 11th album shortly after winning her 13th Grammy, followed by additional limited editions featuring tracks like "The Bolter" in Melbourne and "The Albatross" in Sydney. While 'The Albatross' and 'The Bolter' editions are no longer available, a deluxe edition featuring 'The Manuscript' as an extra track remains on sale.

Various physical formats including CD, vinyl, and cassette editions have included one of these exclusive bonus tracks.