For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Dec 2021 12:54 |  By RnMTeam

MonstaX release English language album 'The Dreaming'

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup Monsta X have released their new English album titled 'The Dreaming'.

In addition, they have presented a new single 'You Problem' and their official video.

Along with the album release there is a new group-based documentary, 'Monsta X: The Dreaming', which was made available in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, and will have additional screenings available on Saturday.

Rolling Stone wrote: "The film will chronicle (Monsta X's) journey over the past few years, with never-before-seen footage, new interviews with each of the members, and special presentations of their biggest hits."

The group attended the world premiere at CGV Cinemas in Koreatown in Los Angeles on December 8.

Monsta X shared 'One Day', the first preview of the album last October.

The song is the group's third single to rise to the Top 40 and, as Forbes reports, makes Monsta X the second K-pop group in history to appear on the chart more than once.

Named by Grammy.com as aone of K-pop's most prolific groups', Monsta X's new album 'The Dreaming' is a continuation of their first all-English-language debut album, 'All About Luv'.

Released in February 2020, that album ranked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making Monsta X only the third K-Pop group to chart within the top 10, and was one of the first-ever full English-language pop albums from South Korea.

Monsta X will perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami.

This will warm up North American audiences for the group's upcoming headline tour, which kicks off January 29, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and concludes at the Forum in Los Angeles on February 27, 2022.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Monsta X Washington D.C K-Pop
Related news
News | 24 Nov 2021

Pak singer Arooj Aftab, Obama join who's who of music on Grammy nominees list

MUMBAI: 'Mohabbat', the song that Barack Obama had listed as one of his summer playlist favourites for 2021, has earned Pakistani performer-composer Arooj Aftab two places in the star-studded nominations list for the 64th Grammy Awards, which were announced at a livestreamed online event on Tues

read more
News | 23 Oct 2021

K-pop boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard No. 1 with 'Attacca'

MUMBAI: After making an impressive debut on Billboard's main albums chart with its previous album, K-pop boy band Seventeen now has a bigger ambition for its new songs: the No. 1 spot on the 'Billboard 200'.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2021

K-pop band TXT perform 22 songs at 'Act: Boy' online live concert

MUMBAI: K-pop band Tomorrow X Together performed at their first live online concert 'Act: Boy' on Sunday afternoon.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2021

TOMORROW X TOGETHER RETURN WITH THE CHAOS CHAPTER: FIGHT OR ESCAPE

MUMBAI: K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are back with their new title track “‘LOSER=LOVER.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2021

Remix mantra: '90s hits set the rhythm

MUMBAI: Remixes or recreations are nothing new to our musicians and to Bollywood, they have existed since the nineties. Ironically, nineties have suddenly become flavour of the season now. Many original songs created back then have found reinvented beats lately.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Dream Team Of Singers Sukh-E, Jaani, and Arvindr Khaira After Superhit Song 'Coka' Reunited Once Again For This Party Anthem.

MUMBAI: Music plays a very pivotal role in our day to day and when we hear about a new song coming up we all get pumped up to groove on the beats of...read more

2
MonstaX release English language album 'The Dreaming'

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup Monsta X have released their new English album titled 'The Dreaming'. In addition, they have presented a new single 'You...read more

3
Travis says he didn't know fans were injured until after Astroworld concert

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott spoke out for the first time about the Astroworld tragedy when radio personality Charlamagne tha God released a nearly...read more

4
Earworm: Raghav Sachar's new song 'Soniye' is out

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Raghav Sachar has released his new music video titled 'Soniye' on Thursday. The video also features Kate Sharma....read more

5
Chris Young headlined the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert Friday

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum global entertainer Chris Young headlined the first-ever T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert Friday night on the eve of the SEC...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games