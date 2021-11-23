Raj Pandit- Salim Merchant reveal interesting details about Sai Narayana

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant’s Bhoomi 2021 journey is getting soulful with every passing day. The composer duo have added yet another melodious composition in their Bhoomi 2021 project and redefined the meaning of bhajans with their latest offering Sai Narayana.

Sai Narayana a devotional Sai Bhajan talks about oneness of God. This devotional offering has the soothing voice of Raj Pandit and features a choir group as well as a strings section.

Another interesting feature of this bhajan is that it has been composed and written by the students of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Sharing his thoughts about Sai Narayana, Salim Merchant reveals, “When I heard this composition it made me feel the power of the divine. The bhakti and devotion that this song evoked was unique and powerful that I felt very connected to my inner self.

The song is in praise of Shri Satya Sai Baba and gives a message of oneness of all living beings.”

Raj Pandit who has given his melodious voice to the Sai Bhajan shares, “I was introduced to this Bhajan last year, right in the middle of the pandemic, when the world was going through a very tough time. The composition really stayed with me and I decided to produce and record it at my home setup under lockdown, with no intention of releasing it whatsoever. The power of this Bhajan was such that it helped me cope with all that was going on at the time. And I’m thrilled that it’s now releasing as part of Bhoomi 2021, an album that is very special to me and I hope people connect with it just the way we did while producing it.”

Watch the song here:

MYn presents Bhoomi 2021: Is a musical movement by Salim-Sulaiman in association with GoDaddy. It is a fusion of folk and electronica genre of music, and hopes to enthrall audiences throughout the world by providing a holistic audio-visual experience.

It will give all the artists not only a platform to express themselves with freedom, but also help them retain the rights to their work. The music will capture India’s traditional folk, classical raagas and instruments in a way that has never been heard before, through a compilation of ten songs which will be released between 18th October, 2021 to 22nd December, 2021.