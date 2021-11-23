For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Nov 2021 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Raj Pandit- Salim Merchant reveal interesting details about Sai Narayana

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant’s Bhoomi 2021 journey is getting soulful with every passing day. The composer duo have added yet another melodious composition in their Bhoomi 2021 project and redefined the meaning of bhajans with their latest offering Sai Narayana.

Sai Narayana a devotional Sai Bhajan talks about oneness of God. This devotional offering has the soothing voice of Raj Pandit and features a choir group as well as a strings section.

Another interesting feature of this bhajan is that it has been composed and written by the students of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Sharing his thoughts about Sai Narayana, Salim Merchant reveals, “When I heard this composition it made me feel the power of the divine. The bhakti and devotion that this song evoked was unique and powerful that I felt very connected to my inner self.

The song is in praise of Shri Satya Sai Baba and gives a message of oneness of all living beings.”

Raj Pandit who has given his melodious voice to the Sai Bhajan shares, “I was introduced to this Bhajan last year, right in the middle of the pandemic, when the world was going through a very tough time. The composition really stayed with me and I decided to produce and record it at my home setup under lockdown, with no intention of releasing it whatsoever. The power of this Bhajan was such that it helped me cope with all that was going on at the time. And I’m thrilled that it’s now releasing as part of Bhoomi 2021, an album that is very special to me and I hope people connect with it just the way we did while producing it.”

Watch the song here:

MYn presents Bhoomi 2021: Is a musical movement by Salim-Sulaiman in association with GoDaddy. It is a fusion of folk and electronica genre of music, and hopes to enthrall audiences throughout the world by providing a holistic audio-visual experience.

It will give all the artists not only a platform to express themselves with freedom, but also help them retain the rights to their work. The music will capture India’s traditional folk, classical raagas and instruments in a way that has never been heard before, through a compilation of ten songs which will be released between 18th October, 2021 to 22nd December, 2021.

Tags
Raj Pandit Salim Merchant Salim-Sulaiman Sai Narayana
Related news
News | 30 Aug 2021

Singer Raj Pandit along with Jonita Gandhi bring the perfect romantic anthem Gallaan Teriyaan for long-distance lovers

MUMBAI: Singer Raj Pandit, who was earlier in the headlines for his single Vibe is back with yet another interesting single Gallaan Teriyaan along with popular singer Jonita Gandhi. It is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The song is streaming on Merchant Records.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Chingari’s World Music Day concert hits the right note for India’s pandemic relief

MUMBAI: Music connects people like none other. And if used for a purpose, the chords strike at a whole different scale.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2021

Salim Merchant: Make best use of this lockdown

MUMBAI: Composer Salim Merchant took to social media on Monday to suggest to fans that the best way to make use of the ongoing lockdown was to create something new.

read more
News | 08 May 2021

Eid time again with Salim Sulaiman Jazaak Allah- A special song for healing during this pandemic

MUMBAI: Every year, the musical maestros, Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, release a song on the auspicious occasion of Eid. And, this year they’re releasing - “Jazaak Allah” - that doesn't just celebrate Ramadan Eid, but also celebrates the spirit of humanity.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2021

LivDemy to offer music lessons for more genres with Salim Merchant as Chief Music Architect

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant joins LivDemy as Chief Music Architect to help grow the online music academy. This collaboration is aimed at helping budding musicians explore a versatile range of musical genres from trained veterans of the industry, creating high quality content for music education.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

top# 5 articles

1
Striking the right marketing chord: Shemaroo Speakers & Chingari's leading Influencers

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s most popular short-video sharing platform, today announced its one-of-a-kind association with Shemaroo to market its...read more

2
remy SHARES DELUXE EP 'you only call when you want something'

MUMBAI: Genre bending indie pop artist remy has shared the deluxe version of his debut EP ‘you only call when you want something’ featuring 5 new...read more

3
Taha Shah Badussha, Daisy Shah's thoughts on their latest track 'Ekk Vari'

MUMBAI: Taha Shah Badussha, who is known for his roles in 'Luv Ka The End', will be seen in the upcoming romantic track 'Ekk Vari' with 'Jai Ho' fame...read more

4
BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Celebrated the Voice Of The Streets with a power-packed line-up of performances at the Grand Finale!

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league concluded this Sunday with a host of colourful, power-packed performances by hip-hop...read more

5
Neha Kakkar clears the air of pregnancy rumours with Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Is Neha Kakkar pregnant? Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got everyone talking last year in December when they shared a picture in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games