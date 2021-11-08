'Bekhudi' gave Swaransh Mishra a chance to explore his writing and composing skills

MUMBAI: Songwriter-composer Swaransh Mishra launches a heart shattering song “Bekhudi”, composed and written by him, sung by Dev Negi from upcoming Hindi movie “Bekhudi”.

During an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, Swaransh Mishra talks about his latest film and in-depth of his story in the music industry. He also emphasised on how his inside world and environment inspires him to write his songs.

Check the interview below:

Talk to us about your latest film that’s releasing soon?

“Bekhudi” gave me a chance to explore my situation-based writing and composing skills, earlier I used to write for myself; brewing my own thoughts, forming situations etc. Our director Mr. Amit and producer Mr. Abhishek sir was very sensitive about the song’s architecture. I had full liberty to look into the scenes and give my best. One thing I would like to mention is that, I have seen most people giving references of already popular songs, but I never faced that problem with the team.

Adding glory to the song “Mere Zahan Main”, Sonu Nigam sir, just took it to another level, I always had a dream to record one with him, and it came as blessing, so humble so down to earth, he made me so comfortable and kept asking me if I wanted the song to go like the way it is.

I can never forget the session we had recording the title song "Bekhudi" with Dev Negi; mind blowing, his voice and his pitching did justice to the song. I have been blessed to have these 2 amazing voices on board.

Tell us your story in the music industry?

BEKHUDI is my debut album as a music director and lyricist for mainstream movie, prior to this I wrote a song for Mr. Annu Kapur starer movie 'Muawaza', the song was Malayee kamar, it was an item song, pretty raunchy, sang by Sonu Kakar.

Apart from this movie I wrote and composed for movies “Ragini mms 2”, “Kya super kool hain hum”, “City Lights”, “Udta Punjab”, I did my best to step in, but unfortunately, they never got selected, or I didn't go through a correct source.

Where do you find inspirations for your songs?

I belong to BANARAS GHARANA, coming from the family of Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj ji my grandfather and Padmabhushan Pt. Rajan Sajan Misra my father, I always had inspirations to my inside world and in my environment, this has been a greatest gift, you can say it runs in the blood, Khayal Gayaki and Kathak, both are forms of storytelling and it’s just imbibed in me. Belonging to this family only gave my thoughts wings, I started exploring words and playing with the tune quite early in my life. I think the only thing which makes me different is that I can write and compose from Bandish, khayal thumri etc to commercial numbers, item songs, rap, romantic songs etc.

Future Roadmap?

Music is all I have got and Bekhudi has given me some recognition.

I have started singing classical with my father, as unfortunately his duo brother Pt. Rajan Misra ji is no more. I have a very futuristic fusion project named 'VILAMBIT BLUES' which is under process, some singles are releasing pretty soon, where I will be singing as well. Then there is my band called The collective Project where we do folk fusions, some tracks are due in November. I did start my commercial career pretty late, but it's seeming smooth to me. I am really happy with the progress.