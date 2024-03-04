Red FM's Marathi Film Festival returns to Pune for it's fifth edition

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5 of the celebrated Marathi Film Festival. This cinematic celebration has become a tradition in Pune and this year is scheduled to take place at NFAI Law College Road, Annabhau Sathe Sabhagruha, and Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha from 8th March - 10th March 2024.

Over the years the Marathi Film Festival has become a bedrock event for cinema enthusiasts. This year, with a theme centered around 'Charcha Tar Honarçh' (Going Gaga Over It), the 3-day festival will screen a total of 25 films, including 15 feature films, 10 short films, and 3 premieres. In addition, the legendary actor Dr. Mohan Agashe will be felicitated with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Jayant Somalkar’s Sthal, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the NETPAC award, will be the opening film for the event on 8th of March. Popular films like Baipan Bhari Deva, Zhimma 2, Ekda Kay Zhala and Panchak along with acclaimed films like Savanik Kaur’s documentary Against the Tide, and Zhende, on Madhukar Zhende the renowned cop who arrested Charles Shobhraj will be screened, Several cast and crew members from these films will be present for the screening. Aankhi Ek Mohenjo Daro, directed by national award-winning film critic Ashok Rane, will also see its world premiere at the festival, along with Kurla Te Vengurla and Dharmasya There will also be a special screening of Dhoom Dhadaka, for which Mahesh Kothare will be present. This year, the festival is also showcasing some remarkable Marathi short films by some very talented young film makers.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Two months into the new year and a wave of curating experiential festivals preserving the regional heritage of India has taken over Red FM. With multiple other IPs in action, we are pleased to announce season 5 of the Marathi Film Festival, a celebration of the age-old Marathi cinema thriving beyond the confines of an otherwise commercially driven film industry. It is incredibly meaningful for us as a brand with a purpose to support cinema with a purpose which the Marathi cinema continues to be. With the Marathi Film Festival, we are looking forward to reinforcing the connection between our listeners and the rich cinema of Maharashtra.”

Red FM continues its tradition of bringing together the audience and celebrities by honoring the oldest film industry of Indian cinema. Apart from the screening, attendees are also in for exclusive insights, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and engaging discussions with industry experts, making the Marathi Film Festival a must-attend experience for cinephiles and enthusiasts alike.

Stay tuned to Red FM for more updates and announcements regarding Season 5 of the Marathi Film Festival. The event will be free and non-ticketed. Attendees can register and avail passes on the official website, www.marathifilmfestival.in.

Registration link –https://mff.redfmindia.in/