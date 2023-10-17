RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to announce the 14th celebration of its iconic, Red Raas. The event aims to celebrate the nine auspicious days of Navratri from 15th to 23rd October at Green Place, Ahmedabad.

In 2009, Red FM hosted its inaugural on-ground garba event in the city of Ahmedabad. This year, Red FM is celebrating the 14th edition of Red Raas, promising participants a vibrant nine days of music, dance, and cultural splendour. As of now, the team has produced around 100 original music tracks under the Red Raas banner. Upholding the tradition of presenting new tracks every year, Red FM is releasing ‘Aave Jo Rasiyo Rang Ma’ penned by Bhargav Purohit, composed by the dynamic duo Bhargav-Kedar and brought to life by the melodious Janvi Shrimanker, known for her Bollywood track ‘Dholida’. This song is a recreation medley of iconic Garba tracks, featuring prominent Gujarati singers like Aditya Gadhvi, Bhumi Trivedi, Kirtidan Gadhvi, Osman Mir, and many more.

Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “What began as a humble initiative to infuse contemporary flavours into traditional Garba music has developed into a journey of 14 years, producing almost 100 original tracks. Red Raas, our longest-running IP has become a trend-setting custodian of tradition, resurrecting the folklore by weaving folk with the newest trends and making it cool for youngsters. To make future generations a part of our cultural fabric, we embark on this journey to present a blend of tradition and modernity while paying homage to the rich Garba heritage of Gujarat. We are hopeful that you will join us in embracing the spirit of Navratri and celebrate all things music and garba.”

The event is set to deliver a blend of music, culinary delights, and entertainment spanning the entire nine days of Navratri.

