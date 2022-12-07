RadioandMusic
Podimo Hires longtime Apple Music Executive Claus Thune as Global Director of Programming
MUMBAI: Copenhagen, 7 December, 2022 - Podimo, Europe’s fastest-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces that longtime Apple Music executive Claus Thune has joined the company as Global Director of Programming. Thune will be working closely with the product and local curation teams to ensure that Podimo’s discovery and user journey is seamless and engaging as a high quality product. 

“I’ve had my eyes on Podimo since the company’s start in 2019,” says Thune. "Today, you see headphones on everyone at all times. Being able to impact the personal listening experience, educate, challenge and expand people’s view of the world really speaks to me, and this is what Podimo strives to do. I am honored to join this group of smart, visionary individuals, and look forward to applying the knowledge and experience I have gained in global content and curation to the fastest growing media type of the last decade.”

With a background in marketing from Carlsberg and Sony Music, Thune joined Apple’s iTunes Music in 2010 in Denmark, holding various international positions and focusing on creator relations and content curation. Thune returns to Denmark after several years at Apple Music’s worldwide headquarters in Los Angeles and a stint at Sweden-based Epidemic Sound as Director of Music Curation, and will be based at Podimo’s headquarters in Copenhagen.

“Podimo is built on developing and working with premium creators in local languages,” says Chief Content Officer Sachin Doshi. “We know we’re competing for people’s time, so It’s important that our user journey for listeners is as delightful as possible. We want to be more thoughtful and creative in unfolding podcast discovery and content for our listeners on a global and local level, and Claus has a strong feel for how to mix both an editorial voice with empathy for the listener, along with an understanding of working with a premium product to scale that experience.” 

For any press queries, please contact Brooke Black, brooke@podimo.com.

