Most-awaited 'Radio City Super Singer' Season 15 is back to elevate melodies with Padmi Shri Kailash Kher as the Mentor

MUMBAI : Radio City, India's leading radio network, raises curtains on the most-awaited Season 15 of its marquee property, 'Radio City Super Singer' (RCSS). Popularly known to provide a stage to budding singers, this season is set to explore music deeply while captivating the singer’s journey into the realm of music. With a legacy spanning 14 successful seasons, Radio City Super Singer has evolved into a celebration of raw vocal talent and a testament to the unifying power of music. This season, with Honda BigWing as the presenting sponsor, Radio City Super Singer expands its reach to encompass the prominent digital platforms alongside on-air and on-ground presence.

With this year’s theme, 'Jiska Gana Vibe Karega, Wahi India Ka Singing Star Banega' Radio City will honor the diverse musical tapestry that our nation encompasses. Renowned for his captivating musical prowess, Padma Shri Kailash Kher returns as the guiding light for an impressive fourth consecutive year, infusing the competition with his unparalleled expertise and unwavering mentorship. His presence ensures that the participants receive not only technical guidance but also a deep understanding of the emotional nuances that bring music to life.

Speaking about the launch of Season 15 of Radio City Super Singer, Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City, said, "A platform as influential as Radio City Super Singer possesses remarkable capability to unearth and nurture extraordinary talents from all corners of our diverse nation. As we embark on the 15th edition of this musical odyssey, renowned brand Honda BigWing has come onboard as our presenting sponsor. Radio City Super Singer is not merely a competition; it's an endowing platform that empowers individuals to transcend boundaries and embrace their passion for music. It's a transformative journey that holds the potential to propel the singers closer to their aspirations and dreams. Together, let's create a harmonious symphony that resonates with the hearts of millions, and inspire future generations of musical luminaries.”

Reflecting on his profound journey, Padma Shri Kailash Kher said, "The privilege of being associated with Radio City Super Singer for the fourth consecutive year has been a source of immense joy and satisfaction. Witnessing the evolution of budding talents into confident performers has been an enriching experience. As we step into yet another chapter of this melodious saga, I am thrilled to take on the role of a mentor again, guiding, and nurturing participants on their path to explore and express their musical talents."

The current season promises to be a symphony of emotions, talent, and dedication. From meticulous auditions that seek out the finest voices to mentorship that shapes promising artists, season 15 is a journey of self-discovery and a celebration of the magic that deeply touches all of us. The nomination will be held on-air, on-ground and on digital platforms from 3rd to 12th October and the voting lines will be open from 16th to 19th October. The grand finale of Radio City Super Singer Season 15 is scheduled from 20th to 22nd October. The target demographic of this show consists of males and females over the age of 18 or any adult who has an innate desire to sing and showcase their talent. The top 5 singers from each market will be shortlisted and a winner & a runner-up will be announced from each market. If you love music and singing is your passion, then Radio City Super Singer is the perfect platform for you.

Register yourself or your loved one by visiting www.radiocity.in/rcss.