The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI: The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards to create an exclusive new award, The National Press Club Award.

The National Press Club Award will go to the highest scoring news program across the Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast categories. The inaugural winner will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala on April 18th.

The National Press Club is the World’s Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™. It serves its members through professional development activities that bolster their skills, through services that meet the changing needs of the global communications profession and through social activities that build a vital media community in Washington and around the world. The Club is where news happens in the nation’s capital and is a vigorous advocate of press freedom worldwide.

“We are grateful to New York Festivals for recognizing the great work being done in journalism today and so honored to now have an NYF storytelling award named after The National Press Club.”—Jen Judson, President, National Press Club.

“Journalists today are finding new ways to keep listeners informed in our ever-changing and interconnected world. With the National Press Club Award, the Radio Awards shines a spotlight on the audio journalists and reporters who are committed to using their talents to tell the stories that matter.”—Rose Anderson, VP, Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards

The New York Festivals Radio Awards 65-year legacy provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe. Since 1957 the competition has celebrated innovation and excellence in broadcast audio content across all genres and platforms keeping pace with industry developments and global trends. All entries within the competition are judged by international panels of award-winning creative professionals who are respected creative professionals within the broadcast industry.

The entry deadline for the 2023 Radio Awards competition is January 31, 2023. To enter please visit: HERE, for additional information visit: Rules and Regulations and 2023 Radio Awards Categories.

All 2023 award winners will be celebrated at the NYF Storytellers Gala taking place on April 18th at the 2023 NAB Show Centennial in Las Vegas. This is the 13th year of New York Festivals strategic partnership with NAB.

To view the 2022 NYF Radio Award winners showcase, visit: HERE.

About New York Festivals: New York Festivals

Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957

Advertising Awards

AME Awards

NYF Health Awards

Bowery Awards

Radio Awards

TV & Film Awards

About NAB Show

The 2023 NAB Show will be held April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About The National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world’s leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Gayle.Mandel@NewYorkFestivals.com