Jon Austin and Kate Stanners appointed as Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show Awards 2024

MUMBAI : Jon Austin, Co-founder of Supermassive, Sydney Australia, and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi have been appointed as Jury Chair of Branded Content & Entertainment category and Jury Chair of Film Cinema Digital OTT (above 1 min duration) category respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2024.

Co-founder of Supermassive, Jon is a creative leader whose work has been recognized at every major advertising awards show in the world for PR, entertainment, social and influencer, music, media, and audio. Prior to co-founding Supermassive, Jon was the Executive Creative Director of Host Havas Australia. With over 15 years of work experience, Jon has helped numerous ambitious and iconic brands achieve amazing things.

With a background in commercial music, which saw Jon playing on stages around the world, his passion for popular culture has helped him accrue far more interesting accolades than the usual industry fare. His creations, a true crime podcast for the AFP, and a Christmas carol charted at #1, with the carol still being taught in NZ schools.

Jon's modern contributions to the tourism industry are significant. He launched a world-first gamified model of ecotourism that has been praised by global policymakers as a tourism game-changer. Jon also created a global brand platform for Tourism Fiji that brought new levels of authenticity and visitors to the islands. A writer of two Gold Albums, Jon has also helped get a five-year overdue release date from George RR Martin for Winds of Winter.

Kate Stanners is Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi. Having been at Saatchi & Saatchi for 18 years, she has been pivotal in transforming the agency. By harnessing the unreasonable power of creativity, Kate has driven the agency’s spirit of Nothing Is Impossible to deliver impossible outcomes and revolutionize clients’ businesses.

Based at Saatchi & Saatchi’s London headquarters, Kate oversees Saatchi & Saatchi’s creative output, the creative talent of the network, and global clients that include Visa, UBS, Beiersdorf, and Deutsche Telekom to name a few. Prior to Saatchi, Kate was a Founding Partner of the groundbreaking agency, St Lukes in 1995 – famous for its revolutionary working practices, as well as progressive work.

Recognized as one of AdAge’s ‘Women to Watch’, she also sits on the customer experience council of the V&A museum and was honored to be made President of D&AD in 2019. She is a member of WACL, an association for the most influential women in the UK Communications industry.

The Abby One Show Awards 2024 will be held on the 29th, 30th, and 31stof May during Goafest 2024.

For more details on The ABBY Awards, visit https://abbyawards.com/