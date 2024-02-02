55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards 2024 to be held from 29th-31st May 2024 at Goafest

RadioandMusic
MUMBAI : The Advertising Club gears up to announce the 55th edition of The ABBY One Show Awards 2024, South Asia’s Gold standard, acknowledging creative excellence in advertising for over five decades. Held over three days, The ABBY One Show Awards 2024, are scheduled to take place on the 29th, 30th, and 31st of May during Goafest at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa.

In an ongoing effort to elevate the prominence of the ABBYs, The Advertising Club strengthens its collaboration with The One Show for the third time in a row. This partnership aims to enhance the global standards of judging, jury selection, and transparency, further taking the preeminent ABBY Awards to new heights of recognition.

With a promise to garner global acclaim for remarkable achievements in creative advertising, the ABBYs stand out as a highly revered award property. Recognized as the biggest and the most prestigious advertising award show in the nation, victories at the ABBYs have not only secured domestic acclaim but have also translated into international recognition at prestigious events such as Cannes and One Show, setting unprecedented benchmarks in terms of scale and innovation.

The ABBY One Show Awards 2024 will represent the South Asia region that includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and has been doing so since 2004.

Speaking on the initiative, Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, said, “We, at The Advertising Club, are proud to announce the 55th edition of the ABBY One Show Awards. Over five decades, the ABBYs have not just recognized brilliance; they have fuelled it, inspiring professionals to push boundaries and set new standards. As we celebrate this milestone, our commitment to raising the bar remains unwavering. By partnering once again with 'The One Show,' a global benchmark for creativity, we aim to continue to amplify the ABBYs' global presence. This collaboration underscores our dedication to presenting an award show of unparalleled authenticity and significance. As we embark on this exciting journey, we eagerly look forward to celebrating victories and work that will undoubtedly add new chapters to the illustrious history of the ABBY Awards.”

Prasanth Kumar – CEO, GroupM South Asia and President, Advertising Agencies Association of India, added, “Over the years, the ABBY Awards have grown in stature, a testament to our industry's relentless pursuit of brilliance. Each edition has marked new milestones, recognizing outstanding work that has set benchmarks and inspired future generations. We are delighted to co-host the ABBY One Show Awards at Goafest. Our collaboration with the Advertising Club underscores our shared commitment to nurturing creativity and celebrating outstanding achievements within our vibrant community. As we eagerly anticipate the 55th edition, we look forward to contributing to the legacy of the ABBY Awards and inspiring new chapters in the narrative of creative excellence.”

“The Abby One Show is a one-of-its-kind award that has been recognised as the gold standard in the Indian advertising, media and marketing industry, for over 5 decades. What makes it truly unique is that it is an award of our industry, and has been nurtured by the industry, for the industry. The awards have kept pace with the changing times and believe that nurturing and showcasing the work, with a spotlight on the young professionals, is integral to the growth and vibrancy of our industry. As we embark on this 55th edition, we eagerly look forward to witnessing outstanding creative work that will undoubtedly set new benchmarks and inspire the industry at large.” added Ajay Kakar, Chairperson, The ABBY One Show Awards 2024.

The ABBY One Show Awards will be a part of the Goafest 2024 and will mark the fifteenth ABBY Awards at Goafest.

