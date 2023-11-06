RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Nov 2023
music
News
Godrej L'Affaire join forces with so Delhi at Boho Bazaar as community partner
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Sujit Patil | Godrej L’Affaire | Boho Bazaar | music | Songs |

MUMBAI : Godrej L’Affaire, the experiential owned media lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), is delighted to announce its partnership with So Delhi's Boho Bazaar, a popular event that celebrates art, fashion, and community. As a lifestyle community partner for Boho Bazaar, Godrej L'Affaire brought a unique and immersive experience to attendees, making the event even more memorable.

Boho Bazaar – The Biggest Shopping & Music Festival dazzled with its 5th edition for a special Diwali fiesta where the festivities unfolded from the 3rd – 5th November, 2023. Godrej L'Affaire, known for its commitment to fostering creativity, collaborated with Boho Bazaar to provide a platform for emerging artists, content creators, and the community to come together and celebrate their passions.

Godrej L'Affaire set up a one-of-a-kind 360-degree photo booth, offering attendees a chance to capture fun and interactive footage. This unique addition to the event allowed 600+ visitors to create memories in a dynamic and entertaining way. To amplify the excitement, Godrej L'Affaire, in conjunction with Boho Bazaar, ran an exciting contest on its social media handles; winners won free passes to the event.

Speaking on the association, Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head – Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), said, "We firmly believe in the unifying power of creativity to bring communities together. Godrej L’Affaire is our platform to build a community of lifestyle enthusiasts and give them opportunities for experiential engagement with brands. Our partnership with SoDelhi's Boho Bazaar is a testament to our commitment to creating memorable experiences".

The collaboration created an unforgettable experience that celebrated creativity and community. The event showcased the latest trends in fashion, art, and lifestyle, all while providing a platform for like-minded individuals to come together, network, and celebrate their passions.

related stories
 |  03 Nov 2023

Airtel’s Wynk Music pays tribute to The Beatles', launches campaign for the release of their final Song 'Now and Then'

MUMBAI : Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today launched “The Last of The Beatles” campaign dedicated to the release of the final Beatles song – ‘Now and Then’.

 |  02 Nov 2023

QYOU Media appoints Former TikTok Country manager Raj Mishra as India Group CEO overseeing all operations

MUMBAI : QYOU Media Inc., operating in India and the United States has announced the appointment of digital leader and strategist, Raj Mishra, as Group CEO of QYOU Media’s India operations overseeing all business units, with immediate effect.

 |  01 Nov 2023

Sabki Zubaan Par Amazon Prime – Fans take the centerstage in prime video’s latest brand campaign

MUMBAI — Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled a new marketing campaign that reinforces the brand’s position as the exclusive home for the most popular and talked about shows in the country today.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2023 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group