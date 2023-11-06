Godrej L'Affaire join forces with so Delhi at Boho Bazaar as community partner

MUMBAI : Godrej L’Affaire, the experiential owned media lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), is delighted to announce its partnership with So Delhi's Boho Bazaar, a popular event that celebrates art, fashion, and community. As a lifestyle community partner for Boho Bazaar, Godrej L'Affaire brought a unique and immersive experience to attendees, making the event even more memorable.

Boho Bazaar – The Biggest Shopping & Music Festival dazzled with its 5th edition for a special Diwali fiesta where the festivities unfolded from the 3rd – 5th November, 2023. Godrej L'Affaire, known for its commitment to fostering creativity, collaborated with Boho Bazaar to provide a platform for emerging artists, content creators, and the community to come together and celebrate their passions.

Godrej L'Affaire set up a one-of-a-kind 360-degree photo booth, offering attendees a chance to capture fun and interactive footage. This unique addition to the event allowed 600+ visitors to create memories in a dynamic and entertaining way. To amplify the excitement, Godrej L'Affaire, in conjunction with Boho Bazaar, ran an exciting contest on its social media handles; winners won free passes to the event.

Speaking on the association, Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head – Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), said, "We firmly believe in the unifying power of creativity to bring communities together. Godrej L’Affaire is our platform to build a community of lifestyle enthusiasts and give them opportunities for experiential engagement with brands. Our partnership with SoDelhi's Boho Bazaar is a testament to our commitment to creating memorable experiences".

The collaboration created an unforgettable experience that celebrated creativity and community. The event showcased the latest trends in fashion, art, and lifestyle, all while providing a platform for like-minded individuals to come together, network, and celebrate their passions.