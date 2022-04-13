RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 Apr 2022
music
News
Mirchi’s RJ Rochie breaks her silence about Alopecia; Slams trolls that target women with bald heads
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | RJ Rochie | Oscars | music |

MUMBAI: In the age of social media, trolls are inevitable. Most trollers do not comprehend the impact their comments bring to the other person’s life. Mirchi RJ Rochie who had been subjected to trolling decided to put an end to it by opening up about her challenges with Alopecia and the choices she made.

Back in 2017 RJ Rochie found out that she had Alopecia a day before she had to go on-air for the first time as Mirchi’s evening jock. She recalls being shocked and broken, instead, she pulled herself together to make a bold choice of shaving her head. Women in our society are always judged basis the pre-set beauty parameters and while it has become comparatively normal for men to lose hair, women losing hair is still a colossal question. Blame it on genetics, nutrition, or whatever, but the point remains that conditions like alopecia take a toll on women. Given that having short hair was not considered ideal for a woman, RJ Rochie made the choice to wear wigs. Today, wearing wigs has become a personal choice that she strongly stands by.

With the much-talked about Oscars ’22 that highlighted Jada Smith’s struggle with Alopecia, Mirchi’s RJ Rochie felt the need to open up about her journey as well. She also takes the opportunity to slam trollers by saying, “We all go through shit in life but how we deal with it decides if we become warriors or failures.”

See Mirchi’s RJ Rochie’s inspirational journey here-

related stories
music services  |  04 Apr 2022

Saregama digitises another 10,000 retro songs - Catalogue grows to 1, 42,000

MUMBAI: Continuing its digitisation efforts activated during lockdown, Saregama has added 10,000 previously musical marvels to its digital catalogue.

music services  |  01 Apr 2022

Mirchi 95's 'Sabka Katega' campaign provides a hilarious take on the appraisal season

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, had launched its campaign, ‘Sabka Katega’, centered around the much-dreaded appraisal season.

music services  |  29 Mar 2022

Open letter calls for continued funding for Audio Content Fund

MUMBAI: An Open Letter has been published calling on the Government to provide continued public funding for the Audio Content Fund (ACF).

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group