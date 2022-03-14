RadioandMusic
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list
MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Indigo Homecoming for their physical event as their Title Sponsor. The much awaited, glamorous festival by Mood Indigo took place on 13th March 2022. The on-ground event organized by the Bombay IIT students witnessed great enthusiasm and participation from the youth present at the event and made it a huge success.

Chingari App powered by $GARI, has gained great popularity amongst the youth in India since 2020, as the trend to make short video content grew at 2x pace in the last 2 years. Chingari is now focused on further strengthening their engagement with the youngsters of India and encouraging them to make a career out of their hobbies and passion. By making the most of their creativity, talent and skills, youngsters today have the potential to become big in the media & entertainment industry, and Chingari is here to give them the right platform and opportunities. With this thought in mind, Chingari powered by $GARI is now looking at associating with top universities and colleges across the country to further promote content creation and monetization and in turn give a boost to the creators economy in India.

The Mood Indigo festival presented by Chingari powered by $GARI, was graced by the presence of many well known personalities like John Abraham, Jubin Nautiyal, Sanam with his band and Stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath who had the audiences laugh non-stop during his extremely hilarious gig. The performance by Jubin Nautiyal and Sanam swayed the audiences with their soulful music and had them wanting for more. The event also saw John Abraham engage with the youngsters and promote his upcoming film ‘Attack’, which is releasing in theaters on 1st April 2022.

Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO, Chingari App said, “We at Chingari are constantly on the lookout for interesting and unusual opportunities to connect with our target audiences. Youngsters being one of our major focus groups, we are constantly trying to engage with them and strengthen our bond with them, not only as a short-video app, but also as a platform that is always ready to support their talent and help them make their dreams come true.”

Deepak further added, “We are one of the firsts in the industry to encourage upcoming content creators to monetize their content through $GARI Social Tokens. College and university festivals like Mood Indigo are the best places to connect and engage with the youth and help them in achieving their desired outcomes through the short-video content route.”

The festival ended on a high note as each and every attendee went back home with new memories of the festival and the fun they had at the Chingari powered by $GARI stalls. Some won rewards by participating in the fun games at Chingari zone, while others clicked pictures and videos that will remind them of the on-campus fun event, until next year.

