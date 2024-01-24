Art Meets Tech: IPRS Unravels the Dynamics of AI and Creativity at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding the rights of creators and publishers in music is hosting an insightful panel at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024 on 28th January at 11 AM. The panel will take place at The Blue Box by Antiquity Natural Mineral Water at YB Chavan Centre. The session promises an insightful discussion on the integration between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and creativity with a distinguished panel of speakers including leading creators and industry experts Shalmali Kholgade - Singer-Songwriter, Raghav Meatle: Singer-Songwriter and founder First.wav; Sherrin Varghese (Band of Boys) - Musician-Actor, Himanshu Bagai - Senior Advocate IP and Copyright. The session will be moderated by Chaitanya Chinchlikar educator in the Film, Media, and Creative Arts industry.

The session will explore the significant impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Creators and Creativity, shedding light on its rapid integration into the creative industries. Drawing examples of AI applications in music, art, writing, and various creative fields the panel will showcase AI’s growing role and adaptation. The panel will emphasize AI's potential to enhance the creative process for artists, emphasizing collaboration over replacement. Furthermore, the discussion will address concerns about job displacement and contemplate the ethical implications of integrating AI into the creative process. Deliberations will also extend to the adaptation of copyright laws to accommodate the distinctive features of AI-generated works.

Speaking about the panel, Singer-Songwriter Shalmali Kholgade, expressed, “As an artist, I'm thrilled to be part of the upcoming panel discussion at Kala Ghoda Art Festival with IPRS, speaking about the fascinating realm of Artificial Intelligence and its impact on creativity. It's an exciting opportunity to explore how AI is becoming an integral part of the creative industries, shaping the way we approach music, art, and writing. Looking forward to the engaging session that sparks new ideas and perspectives in the ever-evolving landscape of creativity and also to see the collaborative possibilities between human creativity and technology”.

Commenting on the topic of the panel, Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS said, "This discussion is pivotal for addressing the dynamic landscape of music in the era of AI-generated content, navigating job concerns, and ensuring the protection of creators' rights through appropriate IP laws. It's time to delve into the challenges and opportunities presented by AI, examining its impact on creators and their careers. IPRS eagerly hosts this dialogue to explore the synergy between AI and human creativity. We envision a future where technology and human ingenuity collaboratively produce extraordinary results.”

Attendees can expect an exploration of potential AI innovations and advancements that hold the power to transform the way creators operate, paving the way for a dynamic and innovative future at the intersection of technology and artistic expression. Fostering an interactive and inclusive environment, the session will encourage a lively exchange of questions and insights from the audience. Join IPRS at the Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024 for an insightful discussion on the evolving relationship between AI and creativity, and the boundless possibilities it presents.

Event details:

Panel Discussion: AI and its impact on Creators and Creativity at the Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024

Speakers: Shalmali Kholgade: Singer-Songwriter; Raghav Meatle: Singer-Songwriter; Sherrin Varghese (Band of Boys): Musician-Actor; Himanshu Bagai: Senior Advocate IP and Copyright

Moderator: Chaitanya Chinchlikar educator in the Film, Media, Creative Arts industry

Date: 28th January 2024

Time: 11 AM IST

Venue: The Blue Box by Antiquity Natural Mineral Water at YB Chavan Centre