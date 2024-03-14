Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting them to a wider audience, Saregama India Ltd. announced the signing of live music sensation, Gurdeep Mehndi, as part of their esteemed artiste management roster. Known for his ability to deliver electrifying live performances and enthrall audiences, Gurdeep Mehndi is set to embark on a new journey. As part of this collaboration, Gurdeep who hails from a family of renowned musicians is set to release his originals in May 2024, under the Saregama banner.

Saregama's strategic investment in Gurdeep Mehndi will see a whole host of audio and video music projects in the upcoming months. This partnership aims to leverage Gurdeep's unique strengths, including his prolific performance skills and his dominant presence in the live performance circuit, which has earned him a reputation for being one of the biggest and most popular performers in the country.

Speaking on the announcement Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior VP of Films & Events at Saregama shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Gurdeep to the Saregama family. Our extensive network in the music industry and expertise in artist management will most definitely help us in charting out a new growth trajectory for him. We are committed to not only investing in content for such artists who have great potential across various genres and languages, but also have dedicated teams to build their brand, grow business potential through brand endorsements, more live shows and tours. We look forward to Gurdeep's pioneering journey with us."

An excited Gurdeep Mehndi shared, "Joining the Saregama family marks a pivotal moment in my career. I'm eager to start creating my own music with a label that's not only revered for its historical significance but also for its reliability and credibility in the music industry. This collaboration opens up new avenues for growth and creativity, and I am looking forward to what we will achieve together."

Established in 2023, Saregama Exclusive Artiste, includes a roster of artists such as Raghav, Pranav Chandran, Avinash Gupta, Pablo amongst others. Saregama Exclusive Artiste is not just an artist management platform but takes pride in being a driving force, reshaping the music industry's standards.