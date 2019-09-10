Azadi Records collaborate with CanSupport India this ovarian Cancer awareness month

MUMBAI: Internationally, September is observed as the month for ovarian cancer awareness and is symbolized by the color teal. In order to show our support and appreciation for the incredible work done by CanSupport India, we’ve collaborated with Priyanka Paul (art whoring) to create a limited edition tee that will help raise awareness and funds for the cause.

CanSupport is an organization that runs India's largest palliative care programme and provides support to countless cancer patients across the country.

“My mother lived with the diagnosis for over six years and through multiple cycles of chemotherapy and surgeries, she made an enormous effort to understand the reason why ovarian cancer remained such an unknown entity for most women. Through her work with CanSupport India, she sought to help others be aware and prepared for life after a cancer diagnosis that can come out of the blue, and this is a small effort on our part to continue her work after her death last year, said Azadi Records Co-Founder Uday Kapur.

All proceeds from the sale of these t-shirts will be donated towards CanSupport India. For more information about CanSupport India, visit their website at www.cansupport.org. If you wish to donate independently or volunteer with the organization, you can find more information here and here.

You can purchase the limited edition t-shirts designed by Priyanka Paul here:

https://azadirecords.com/product/azrm004-teal-sena-tee/