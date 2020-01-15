Chris Young's "Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020" heats up this summer

MUMBAI: Following a record year on the road in 2019 playing to over 400,000 fans on his headlining tour, multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will take his arena/amphitheater “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” out beginning Thursday, May 28 in Detroit. Joined by multi-platinum performer Scotty McCreery as direct support along with Payton Smith, the first leg of the tour will travel to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Seattle, St. Louis and more, with additional dates announcing in the coming weeks. In addition, Chris will highlight various Next From Nashville artists at his shows, offering the opportunity for up-and-coming acts to showcase their talents in front of a massive audience. Chris and The AMG Management will personally pick opening acts to play each week of the tour.



“Everyone has been asking about this year since the last tour ended, so I’m happy I finally get to tell everybody about these shows,” shared Chris. “The ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’ tour is gonna be the biggest one yet!”



The ACM and Grammy nominated vocalist celebrated several milestones in 2019, including over 2 Billion streams and a career topping 21,500 fans at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion. After wrapping his headlining tour in November, Chris closed the decade with appearances on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, CMA Country Christmas and CMT Crossroads with Gavin DeGraw. He kicked off 2020 with the launch of his weekly podcast, “The Quad with Chris Young.” The new year will also bring a new album, including current single “Drowning,” named to Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019, plus “Raised On Country” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina.



Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Find a complete listing of Chris Young concert dates, including San Antonio Rodeo (Feb. 10), Houston Rodeo (Mar. 9) and other stops, and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.



Chris Young’s “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith*

Date Market Venue May 28 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre May 29 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center May 30 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 10 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre June 12 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater June 13 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater June 20 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre June 27 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater June 28 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion July 9 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center July 10 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live July 11 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater July 24 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center July 25 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion July 30 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater July 31 Tuscaloosa, AL The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater August 1 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amptheater August 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach August 14 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek August 15 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion August 20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre August 21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP August 22 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion August 28 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center August 29 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center September 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater September 12 Pittsburgh, PA S&T Bank Music Park September 25 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center