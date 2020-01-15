For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  15 Jan 2020

Chris Young's "Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020" heats up this summer

MUMBAI: Following a record year on the road in 2019 playing to over 400,000 fans on his headlining tour, multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will take his arena/amphitheater “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” out beginning Thursday, May 28 in Detroit. Joined by multi-platinum performer Scotty McCreery as direct support along with Payton Smith, the first leg of the tour will travel to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Seattle, St. Louis and more, with additional dates announcing in the coming weeks. In addition, Chris will highlight various Next From Nashville artists at his shows, offering the opportunity for up-and-coming acts to showcase their talents in front of a massive audience. Chris and The AMG Management will personally pick opening acts to play each week of the tour.
 
“Everyone has been asking about this year since the last tour ended, so I’m happy I finally get to tell everybody about these shows,” shared Chris. “The ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’ tour is gonna be the biggest one yet!”
 
The ACM and Grammy nominated vocalist celebrated several milestones in 2019, including over 2 Billion streams and a career topping 21,500 fans at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion. After wrapping his headlining tour in November, Chris closed the decade with appearances on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, CMA Country Christmas and CMT Crossroads with Gavin DeGraw. He kicked off 2020 with the launch of his weekly podcast, “The Quad with Chris Young.” The new year will also bring a new album, including current single “Drowning,” named to Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019, plus “Raised On Country” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina.
 
Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Find a complete listing of Chris Young concert dates, including San Antonio Rodeo (Feb. 10), Houston Rodeo (Mar. 9) and other stops, and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.
 
Chris Young’s “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith*

Date

Market

Venue

May 28

Detroit, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 29

Indianapolis, IN

Ruoff Music Center

May 30

Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10

Salt Lake City, UT

USANA Amphitheatre

June 12

Portland, OR

Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 13

Seattle, WA

White River Amphitheater

June 20

Irvine, CA

FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 27

Albuquerque, NM

Isleta Amphitheater

June 28

Phoenix, AZ

Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 9

Cleveland, OH

Blossom Music Center

July 10

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

July 11

Darien Center, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24

Mansfield, MA

Xfinity Center

July 25

Gilford, NH

Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30

Brandon, MS

Brandon Amphitheater

July 31

Tuscaloosa, AL

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 1

Orange Beach, AL

The Wharf Amptheater

August 13

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 14

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 15

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

August 20

St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21

Rogers, AR

Walmart AMP

August 22

Dallas, TX

Dos Equis Pavilion

August 28

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

August 29

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

September 11

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 12

Pittsburgh, PA

S&T Bank Music Park

September 25

Atlanta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 26

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

