Chris Young's "Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020" heats up this summer
MUMBAI: Following a record year on the road in 2019 playing to over 400,000 fans on his headlining tour, multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will take his arena/amphitheater “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” out beginning Thursday, May 28 in Detroit. Joined by multi-platinum performer Scotty McCreery as direct support along with Payton Smith, the first leg of the tour will travel to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Seattle, St. Louis and more, with additional dates announcing in the coming weeks. In addition, Chris will highlight various Next From Nashville artists at his shows, offering the opportunity for up-and-coming acts to showcase their talents in front of a massive audience. Chris and The AMG Management will personally pick opening acts to play each week of the tour.
“Everyone has been asking about this year since the last tour ended, so I’m happy I finally get to tell everybody about these shows,” shared Chris. “The ‘Town Ain’t Big Enough’ tour is gonna be the biggest one yet!”
The ACM and Grammy nominated vocalist celebrated several milestones in 2019, including over 2 Billion streams and a career topping 21,500 fans at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion. After wrapping his headlining tour in November, Chris closed the decade with appearances on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, CMA Country Christmas and CMT Crossroads with Gavin DeGraw. He kicked off 2020 with the launch of his weekly podcast, “The Quad with Chris Young.” The new year will also bring a new album, including current single “Drowning,” named to Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019, plus “Raised On Country” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina.
Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Find a complete listing of Chris Young concert dates, including San Antonio Rodeo (Feb. 10), Houston Rodeo (Mar. 9) and other stops, and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.
Chris Young’s “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith*
Date
Market
Venue
May 28
Detroit, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre
May 29
Indianapolis, IN
Ruoff Music Center
May 30
Chicago, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 10
Salt Lake City, UT
USANA Amphitheatre
June 12
Portland, OR
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 13
Seattle, WA
White River Amphitheater
June 20
Irvine, CA
FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 27
Albuquerque, NM
Isleta Amphitheater
June 28
Phoenix, AZ
Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 9
Cleveland, OH
Blossom Music Center
July 10
Bristow, VA
Jiffy Lube Live
July 11
Darien Center, NY
Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
July 25
Gilford, NH
Bank of NH Pavilion
July 30
Brandon, MS
Brandon Amphitheater
July 31
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
August 1
Orange Beach, AL
The Wharf Amptheater
August 13
Virginia Beach, VA
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 14
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 15
Charlotte, NC
PNC Music Pavilion
August 20
St. Louis, MO
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 21
Rogers, AR
Walmart AMP
August 22
Dallas, TX
Dos Equis Pavilion
August 28
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
August 29
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
September 11
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 12
Pittsburgh, PA
S&T Bank Music Park
September 25
Atlanta, GA
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 26
Cincinnati, OH
Riverbend Music Center