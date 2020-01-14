SYDNEY FATE announce new album Silicon Nitride out April 3, watch their new music video "Sound Alive"

MUMBAI: Cardiff, United Kingdom alternative metal band Sydney Fate will release their debut full-length album entitled Silicon Nitride on April 3, 2020 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by The Graves Brothers (Asking Alexandria, Eyes Set to Kill, In Visions) at Innersound Audio in York. The album artwork was designed by Jacob D'Silva. See below for the full track listing…

Silicon Nitride contains eight emotionally present alternative-metal anthems, that will expand your consciousness in ways you've never heard before! Highlights on the album include "Sound Alive", a positive song about overcoming obstacles in life, "Oceans" which tackles how your surroundings have a big impact on the way you see the world, and "TACENDA" which is about the inner conflicts of the mind.

Watch here:

The band has also revealed the first music video from the album for the first single "Sound Alive". The video was directed by Chris Porter, and filmed on location at Caerphilly Mountain in Wales. Watch the video right now at this location.

Sound Alive was written about the personal journey of overcoming hard times and getting yourself back on track by faking your way to the top" says singer Bailey Edwards. "We wanted to keep the video for Sound Alive very minimalist to emphasize the loneliness behind the song, which (fused with the remote location) really promoted the feeling of isolation." Guitarist Dom Evans continues, "we ended up walking for thirty minutes into Caerphilly Mountain with a full back line, a generator and all our gear. This took us about two hours because we had to make many trips. By the time we got started we only had a few hours of daylight left, but thanks to the amazing team behind us we were able to get everything recorded and a workout!"

Silicon Nitride track listing

01. TACENDA

02. Sound Alive

03. Falling Forward

04. Courthouse Problematic

05. Chelsey Grin

06. Oceans

07. Home

08. Sweet Anticipation

Sydney Fate tour dates (tickets)

January 18 – Caerphilly, UK @ Caerphilly Workman's Hall

February 8 – Treforest, UK @ Green Rooms (FLTH 2020)

February 11 – Neath, UK @ The Duke Neath w/ Am Samstag

February 21 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2 Pigs w/ Broken Jaw

February 28 – Cardiff, UK @ Fuel Rock Club w/ As December Falls

February 29 – Cardiff, UK @ The Moon Cardiff (Smashfest)

February 29 – Swansea, UK @ Creature Sound (Vinny's B'day Bash)

March 7 – Gloucester, UK @ Dick Whittington's w/ Zookeeper

Sydney Fate Lineup

Adam Rapado (vocals), Bailey Edwards (vocals), Owen Whittaker (guitar), Dominic Evans (guitar), Scott Butterworth (bass), Terry Collins (drums)