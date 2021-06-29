For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  29 Jun 2021 19:06

Diablo 2 is Finally Back with a Remake!

Every once in a while, we get to see numerous old titles getting a brand-new remake to either undo their previous misdeeds or bring to life a decades old legacy. In Diablo 2’s case, it’s the latter, as it isn’t some ordinary game but a legend when it comes to the RPG genre.

It’s been ages since the game was released but it still remains to be one of the most loved dungeon crawlers amongst the RPG community, and if there’s any title that deserves a remake, it’s Diablo 2. But the long wait is over now as Diablo 2 Resurrected is finally hitting the market soon. But is it worth buying?

The Legacy lives on

The Diablo 2 remaster will keep all of the game's essential components while remaining true to the original title. Character voices, game classes, the skill system, and many other classic components of the game will also remain the same, but with a ton of new and improved features, of course.

What actually would change is the out-of-date graphics that will be replaced with some modern new visuals. However for the classic hardcore fans, the game will also have the original aesthetics alongside it as well, allowing players to choose between the two on the fly.

The developers are trying to keep the experience as authentic as possible, while also making the game appealing to the new generation as well. And judging by the alpha release of the game, I believe it manages to preserve its decades old history while also adding on some subtle details to it.

And personally, I believe it is one of the only remakes that has managed to live up to the glory of the original title. But will it be able to take its place in a world ruled by it’s famous successor, Path of Exile , which is soon to release it’s own new release of Path of Exile 2 with completely revamped PoE account creation and shiny new PoE items? I think it’s totally worth a shot. As for the release date, Diablo 2 resurrection is all set for release on 23, September this year for a very reasonable price of ~$40 bucks.

music
