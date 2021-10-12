For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  12 Oct 2021 12:10

Gaurav Roda, a multifaceted entertainer revolutionizes DJ band industry with BollyJammers

MUMBAI: Having achieved phenomenal milestone in the entertainment segment during his 17 years of experience in the industry, this flamboyant multitalented Model, Anchor/ Emcee, RJ, Gaurav Roda has ventured into yet another unexplored segment with the launch of BollyJammers – India’s first ever no. 1 DJ based band.

He incepted BollyJammers with other co-founders, with the vision to revolutionize the DJ based band culture in the country. As the lead face of BollyJammers, Gaurav Roda has impeccably donned the role of hype creator and lead vocalist of the band.

The band has worked across the globe and performed in prominent destinations of Dubai, Thailand, Pattaya, Bahrain, Kathmandu where he left an impressive mark with the astounding band performance.

BollyJammers are there to liven up the event immensely and make it a memorable affair that will turn the occasion into a success.

On the occasion, Gaurav Roda said, “Music is that element which helps one connect with the audience and at the same time elevates the experience of the guests present in an event. It is one of the surest methods to make the event a successful affair. Hence, I came up with BollyJammers which will take this elevating experience to the next level.”

